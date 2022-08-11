Streaming devices may seem redundant in an era where smart TVs are king of home entertainment, but they can breathe new life into older, "dumb" TVs and even older smart TVs that no longer support newer versions of your favorite apps. They're incredibly easy to use: Just plug them into a free HDMI port, connect to your home's WiFi, and sign into your apps. Many work with virtual assistants like Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri for hands-free control and integration into your smart home network.
Right now, you can take advantage of some great markdown deals and device bundles from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, so you don't miss a second of the action (but miss the commercials). These devices also are great if you want to plunk the kids in another room to watch Encanto or Turning Red for the eleventh time so you can get your work done.
Roku is one of the most popular names in streaming devices, if not the most. Its stripped-down and simplified hardware and menus make it easy to find and download thousands of apps like Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix and browse for movies, shows, and music. The latest iterations of Roku devices have integrated voice controls that work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Siri. You can download the Roku app on your mobile device to turn your smartphone or tablet into a voice-enabled remote. Roku also makes some of the most affordable streaming devices available, with the cheapest ones retailing for about $30, which puts streaming entertainment within reach of almost everyone.
The Roku Express 4K+ is a compact streaming device that lets you watch your favorite shows and movies in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision support for awesome color and detailing. The remote works with Alexa, Hey Google, or Siri for hands-free command while browsing and launching apps. The remote is capable of controlling the Roku Express 4K+ as well as your TV, so you don't have to worry about keeping track of multiple remote controls. And with plug-and-play setup, all you have to do is connect the device to your TV with an HDMI cable and sign into your favorite apps to start watching the latest movies and shows or even live news and sports.
The lowest price we've seen is $28.
Current Price: $99
Original Price: $129
Wanting a streaming device coupled with some audio features? The Roku Streambar combines both audio and streaming into one handy device. Place it on a TV stand and you can expect boosted speech audio and crisp sound. This is in part because the Streambar also comes with Dolby Atmos built into the software. Alongside the customizable home screen, the Streambar can stream from connected Bluetooth devices, so when you're not watching TV, you can stream Spotify from the bar.
Amazon feels like the king of everything, having dominated online shopping and launched its Prime Video service with hit shows like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Now you can get Amazon Fire TV branded streaming devices that seem poised to challenge Roku for the top spot. Not only are they budget-friendly, they can do things that other streaming devices can't. You can download Alexa Skills to your Fire TV stick or actual Fire TV to turn your home theater into the ultimate entertainment hub. Each Fire TV stick is voice-enabled to work with Alexa for hands-free searching and browsing, and is compatible with WiFi 6 for buffer-free streaming.
This bundle gives you a standard Fire TV Stick streaming device and a 2nd generation Echo Dot smart speaker. The standard Fire TV Stick streams in 1080p at 60fps for smoother playback, and it supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital+ audio, and HDR10+ for virtual surround sound and enhanced detailing. While the remote is voice-enabled, you can connect it to the included Echo Dot speaker for truly hands-free control; you also can use the Echo Dot as an accessory speaker for your TV to produce cinema-quality 3D audio.
The Apple TV first hit the scene way back in 2007, when streaming was in its infancy. True to form, that first device caused quite a stir; though in recent years, new iterations have consistently fallen behind other brands like the Fire TV Stick and Roku in sales and popularity. But diehard Apple fans can still get their hands on one of these devices, with offerings of larger storage space for apps and music and native 4K content.
While the Apple TV might not be as popular as other streaming devices, it's still a great way to turn an older TV into a multimedia hub or keep up with your favorite shows. This version has 32GB of on-board storage, so you can keep photos, videos, and music at your fingertips, or you can sync the device to iCloud for near unlimited storage. You can share media from your iOS devices with AirPlay for more ways to watch videos or listen to music with friends, and the voice-enabled remote works with Siri for hands-free search and controls. If you have an Apple HomeKit, you can use the Apple TV's remote to have Siri control other smart devices in your home, like front door locks, outdoor cameras, and smart thermostats. Reviewer Jason Cipriani really enjoyed Apple's design overhaul of the remote in his review.
You may be more familiar with Chromecast as a built-in app or feature in your smart TV, which allows you to mirror your Android device or Windows laptop screen on your TV for easier sharing of videos and photos as well as music streaming. The Chromecast adapter device works in much the same way, enabling TVs and even audio systems that don't have the feature baked-in to mirror your device. The adapter gives you a bit more flexibility than the built-in app by letting you turn a tablet into a high-tech remote or turn your TV into a second computer screen for multitasking in G Suite apps as you work from home.
This bundle from Best Buy gives you a Chromecast HD adapter as well as a 2nd generation Nest Mini smart speaker. The Chromecast adapter works with over 2,000 apps like HBO Max, YouTube TV, and Pandora to create the ultimate entertainment hub as well as the SmartThings hub from Samsung to turn your house into a sophisticated smart home network. The Nest Mini speaker comes in four different colors to show off your personal style or blend into your home decor. The speaker also lets you control your TV and other devices via voice-controls for hands-free browsing and multitasking.
If you've never heard of onn., don't worry -- you're not alone. The Chinese-made electronics brand is owned by Walmart, and while primarily known for its budget-friendly TVs, they also make streaming devices. These streaming sticks work with Google TV much like Chromecast with Google TV adapters, letting you stream movies, music, and shows from loaded apps or mobile devices. While the exceptionally low prices may make you think that onn. branded electronics are bottom-of-the-barrel quality, they're actually fairly solid choices. Especially if you don't care about brand loyalty and just want an affordable way to stream Netflix and Apple Music.
The onn. FHD streaming stick is just $14 at Walmart, making streaming entertainment affordable for just about everyone. It works with Google TV, giving you access to hundreds of thousands of apps, as well as Chromecast for sharing content from your mobile devices. It streams in 1080p HD and supports Dolby Digital audio for clean sound so you never miss a line of dialogue or single beat of your favorite songs.
This version of the onn. streaming device allows you to stream movies and shows in 4K either from apps or your mobile device. Like its little sibling, It works with Google TV to bring you hundreds of thousands of apps as well as Dolby Audio for crisp, clean sound. It also has Chromecast built-in and works with Hey Google for hands-free commands.
