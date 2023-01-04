HyperX's CES 2023 lineup includes Haste 2 mice, Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
HyperX came to CES with offerings for both console and PC gamers alike. On the console side of things the peripheral maker debuted its Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller. The officially licensed gamepad features dual trigger locks, remappable rear buttons that can be customized to "optimize control and adjust to different ways that various gamers play," and a pair of rumble motors for "immersive and intuitive force feedback cues."
The controller also features an included 3.5mm stereo jack for connecting your gaming headset to your Xbox via its own wired connection.
The HyperX Gladiate is expected to begin shipping in March for $35.
Alongside its new gamepad, HyperX revealed that its hit Haste gaming mouse is getting a full second generations of follow-ups. The HP-owned company announced that both a wired and wireless version of the predictably-named Haste 2 will launch simultaneously. Both versions will also remain lightweight, despite having left behind the heavily perforated shells used to lighten their respective predecessors.
The wired version of the Haste 2 will weigh in at just 53g, a full 6g lighter than the original Haste, despite the solid shells. Other features will include ah 8,000Hz polling rate, matching models like Razer's Viper 8K for responsiveness, and a "HyperX 26K sensor, capable of up to 26,000 DPI of sensitivity.
It appears the company is taking all internal components full in-house, as the original Haste's TTC Golden Micro switches have been replaced with a new "HyperX Switch, rated for 100 million clicks."
Like nearly all HyperX gaming peripherals, the Haste 2 will be customizable via the company's NGENUITY software, which allows users to control DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, sensor performance, and macros.
The HyperX Haste 2 Wired should begin arriving at retailers in April for $59.99.
Proponents of wireless gaming mice won't have to wait for the wireless version of the Haste 2. Unlike the first generation, both models will launch simultaneously. What does remain the same as the gen-1 Haste is the weight bump when going from wired to wireless. The Haste 2 Wireless comes in at 62g, or 9g heavier than its wired sibling. This is to accommodate the 100-hour battery, which recharges via a USB-C, detachable version of the company's HyperFlex 2 cable.
Aside from its obvious lack of a cable, the wireless edition of the Haste 2 is identical to the wired version in every way, including its sensor, switches, and included PTFE skates.
The HyperX Haste 2 Wireless should hit stores in April as well, retailing for $79.99