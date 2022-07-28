/>
Get Insignia's 50-inch LED 4K Fire TV for less than $250 today

Catch your favorite shows from a large screen featuring 4k imaging, now less than $250.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Want a really big TV for your dorm room but don't want to pay the really big price tag for it? Take a look at the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV. Right now, it's on sale for only $239 for savings of $160.

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

 $239 at Amazon

Not only does it bring 50 inches of 4K UHD straight into your dorm room, but it brings with it Amazon's signature Fire TV home screen, which is easy to navigate and find all your favorite shows on it. The accompanying remote carries fast-click buttons to your favorite streamers like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.  If you happen to lose the remote, you'll have access to Alexa-enabled voice control to make streaming your shows easy and fast.

Another nice feature is that because it's connected to Alexa, you can use the TV to order pizza when you're hanging out with friends in the dorm room. There are also three HDMI ports, so if you want to game on your Xbox or PlayStation, you can hook the TV up for late-night gaming sessions. 

This price drop is a part of Amazon's daily deals, so if you feel this is the right TV for you, you will want to pick it up today. We cannot guarantee that the price will be for $239 tomorrow.

Otherwise, if you want to shop around for other options, be sure to check out our curated list of TV deals, or even our best 32-inch TV deals.

