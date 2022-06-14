/>
The 9 best TV deals at Best Buy right now: Save up to $700 on an LG TV

Find your ideal TV at a bargain with these fabulous Best Buy sales.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
1549928918804.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer and  June Wan, Tech Editor on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro
Best Buy is always one of the best retailers to offer significant discounts on TVs. With the chip shortage still in full swing as well as supply and demand issues, it's no secret that TV prices have jumped a bit. Those jumps shouldn't worry you, though, especially if you're shopping for a TV post-power outage and need one ASAP. We scoured the retailer for the best TV deals, so you can still find a TV that's within your price point that you'll enjoy.

While the brick-and-mortar promotional banners suggest price drops of up to $200, we did a little extra digging and found deals on 4K panels from Samsung, Sony, and LG, that will save you as much as $400. So without further ado, here are the best deals available at Best Buy right now.

Also: The best live TV streaming services

Samsung TV deals

Samsung - 43" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV

Save $30
Samsung - 43" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD smart tizen TV
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $299
  • Original Price: $329

Samsung's LED 4K TV is only 43-inches wide, but it's perfect for bedrooms or smaller apartments. It has a ton of great features, like the ultrafast Crystal Processor 4K, a handy universal guide that compiles all your TV shows into one hub, and Game Enhancer, which smooths console gameplay.

The lowest price we've seen is $279, but at $30 off, this is still a great deal.

View now at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD smart TV

Save $200
Samsung - 65" Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $1,099
  • Original Price: $1,299

This was part of a Best Buy sale last week, and it appears the retailer extended its sale run. This TV is hands-down the best deal on a TV right now. At 25% off, Samsung's signature QLED TV provides 65-inches of Quantum HDR 12X technology that promises a wider array of cinematic colors. This Samsung QLED also features Q-Symphony, a feature that syncs the TV audio with your soundbar to build true surround sound audio. 

The lowest price we've seen is $999, but at $200, this QLED TV is still an amazing deal.

View now at Best Buy

Sony TV deals

Sony - 75" Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD smart google TV

Save $100
Sony - 75" Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD smart google TV
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $1,199
  • Original Price: $1,299

Sony's 75-inch TV comes with the Google TV experience, meaning you can stream and watch over 70,000 shows and films from one hub screen. In other words, you won't need to separately log into Amazon Prime or Netflix to catch up on The Boys or Stranger Things. It's ultra-slim wall mount compatible, so the TV will look similar to a work of art on your wall.

Aesthetics aside, you'll also get a powerful 4K HDR Processor X1, which, coupled with the TRILUMINOS PRO Color feature, delivers colorful, lifelike, and smooth imaging on the TV. The lowest price we've seen is $1,099, but at $100 off, it's a great option for a high-quality LED TV.

View now at Best Buy

More: The Best TVs of 2022

Sony - 55" Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD smart Google TV

Save $400
Sony - 55" Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $1,299
  • Original Price: $1,699

This Sony OLED option is perfect for movie nights. With 4K upscaling for picture perfect quality, it also comes with Sony's signature XR TRILUMINOS PRO Color and XR OLED Contrast to create vibrant images on the screen. 

The lowest price we've seen is $1,199, but this is still a steal at $400 off.

View now at Best Buy

LG TV deals

LG - 77" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Save $400
LG - 77" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $2,599
  • Original Price: $2,999

This OLED TV from LG automatically adjusts your sound and light thanks to the built-in a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K. The TV is also compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium so when you're not watching the self-lit pixels display intense colors and images during movies, you can game knowing you'll get those same high-quality images on-screen.

This is the lowest price we've seen on this LG model.

View now at Best Buy

LG - 77" Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD smart webOS TV

Save $700
LG - 77" Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD smart webOS TV
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $2,999
  • Original Price: $3,699

If you're looking for a splurge for your living room, this is the TV for you. This model comes with Gallery Design, a feature that allows you to display art on the TV while you're not watching it. When you decide to catch up on your favorite shows or sports games, you can pull them up with ease thanks to voice controls, or even from the app on your phone. Additionally, you can control your other LG smart home products from the TV's interface, making this so much more than just a smart TV with its dedicated LG OLED evo G1 panel.

While the lowest price we've seen on this model is $2,899, at $700 off, this price is still a great deal on this high-end model.

View now at Best Buy

TCL TV deals

TCL - 55" Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Save $120
TCL - 55" Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $429
  • Original Price: $549

A solid QLED TV doesn't have to cost you a large sum, and this TCL QLED option can help you bring home QLED quality without breaking the bank. On top of features like hands-off voice control and access to thousands of apps in the smart TV's hub, but the TV uses AiPQ Engine to intelligently and automatically enhance any images on-screen.

View now at Best BuyView now at Amazon

More: The Best Budget TVs of 2022

TCL 55" Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Save $60
TCL 55" Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $319
  • Original Price: $379

A great budget-friendly option, the 55-inch TCL LED TV still comes with the high-def 4K we've all come to love while offering Alexa voice controls and Chromecast built-in. If you're a Google fan, it also comes with Google Assistant. It also offers the ability to add your favorite apps to the hub.

This is the lowest price we've seen on this model.

View now at Best BuyView now at Amazon

Hisense TV deals

Hisense - 65" Class U8G Series Quantum 4K ULED Android TV

Save $350
Hisense - 65" Class U8G Series Quantum 4K ULED Android TV
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $899
  • Original Price: $1,249

Hisense's 65-inch 4K ULED TV is another great option to upgrade the living room space. It comes packed with a 120Hz refresh rate, Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut, and a special IMAX enhanced home experience, which brings that IMAX quality right into your living room. 

The lowest price we've seen is $849, but even at $350 off, this TV is an exceptional deal for what you get for the price.

View now at Best Buy

Shop the rest of Best Buy's discounted TVs here.

