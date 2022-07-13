/>
X
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Speakers

JBL's Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker is $30 less this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal alert: Make your pool party the best on the block this summer with this JBL FLIP 5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker for just $100.
josh-slate.jpg
Written by Josh Slate, Copywriter Intern on
1296x729-21
Amazon

Loud music by the pool is seemingly a summertime staple. Why not have a speaker that can play your favorite songs with impressive sound quality while you tan by the water?

This JBL FLIP 5 speaker is IPX7 waterproof certified, so even a quick dip in the pool won't stop your party. Additionally, with 12 hours of battery life, you don't have to worry about this speaker running out of battery life. 

Have multiple JBL speakers and thinking about getting another one? This JBL FLIP 5 speaker has the capability to pair with other JBL speakers to provide louder music -- perfect for the summer. With an assortment of 11 distinct colors to choose from, differentiate the speakers you have by color or make them all uniform.

The deal won't last too long, so make sure you secure this speaker to make hosting gatherings a little more enjoyable.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

This JBL soundbar is $160 off for Prime Day 2022
1296x729-14

This JBL soundbar is $160 off for Prime Day 2022

Home Entertainment
Save 55% on Sony noise cancelling headphones for Prime Day
1296x729-10

Save 55% on Sony noise cancelling headphones for Prime Day

Headphones
Amazon's 50-inch Fire TV is only $99 for Prime Day (Update: Expired)
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series

Amazon's 50-inch Fire TV is only $99 for Prime Day (Update: Expired)

TVs