Loud music by the pool is seemingly a summertime staple. Why not have a speaker that can play your favorite songs with impressive sound quality while you tan by the water?

This JBL FLIP 5 speaker is IPX7 waterproof certified, so even a quick dip in the pool won't stop your party. Additionally, with 12 hours of battery life, you don't have to worry about this speaker running out of battery life.

Have multiple JBL speakers and thinking about getting another one? This JBL FLIP 5 speaker has the capability to pair with other JBL speakers to provide louder music -- perfect for the summer. With an assortment of 11 distinct colors to choose from, differentiate the speakers you have by color or make them all uniform.

The deal won't last too long, so make sure you secure this speaker to make hosting gatherings a little more enjoyable.