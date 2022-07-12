Movie theaters can be expensive once you load up with your candy and popcorn. Why not just create your own home theater with this incredible JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar deal. Using Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam surround sound, viewers are immersed in quality surround sound from one central speaker.
Most TV speaker systems come with a separate subwoofer. This JBL soundbar produces high-quality bass with four built-in passive radiators.
Using Bluetooth, AirPlay, Alex Multi-Room Music and Chromecast built-in, you can wirelessly play your favorite sounds and videos through the soundbar. Included in the box are two L-shaped wall mounts that allow you to mount the product on the wall so it doesn't take up your much-needed counter space.
A limited amount of these sound bars are available on Amazon for Prime Day, with 20% of the units already sold. Sound bars are essential in creating a living room movie theater, so secure this deal while it still stands at its lowest price ever.