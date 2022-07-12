/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment

This JBL soundbar is $160 off for Prime Day: Get high-quality sound on a budget

For the next 15 hours, the JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam will be on sale for $240, $160 off the original price of $400 this Prime Day.
josh-slate.jpg
Written by Josh Slate, Copywriter Intern on

Movie theaters can be expensive once you load up with your candy and popcorn. Why not just create your own home theater with this incredible JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar deal. Using Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam surround sound, viewers are immersed in quality surround sound from one central speaker.

Most TV speaker systems come with a separate subwoofer. This JBL soundbar produces high-quality bass with four built-in passive radiators.

JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam

 $399.95 at Amazon

Using Bluetooth, AirPlay, Alex Multi-Room Music and Chromecast built-in, you can wirelessly play your favorite sounds and videos through the soundbar. Included in the box are two L-shaped wall mounts that allow you to mount the product on the wall so it doesn't take up your much-needed counter space.

A limited amount of these sound bars are available on Amazon for Prime Day, with 20% of the units already sold. Sound bars are essential in creating a living room movie theater, so secure this deal while it still stands at its lowest price ever.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fire TV deals
Placeholder product image alt text

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fire TV deals

TVs
Click & Grow indoor garden is 53% off for Prime Day 2022
An indoor garden growing plants

Click & Grow indoor garden is 53% off for Prime Day 2022

Yard & Outdoors
23andMe DNA kits are over $100 off on Amazon Prime Day
23andMe

23andMe DNA kits are over $100 off on Amazon Prime Day

Health