June Wan/ZDNET

While LG unveiled its new OLED panel lineup this week, the tech company saved the best for last. As a part of CES 2023, LG has announced the M3 OLED smart TV with Zero Connect technology. ZDNET went hands-on with the TV, and here's what we learned.

The first consumer TV to offer wireless technology, the CES 2023 Innovation Awards winner offers external ports for HDMI devices like cable, satellite, and console connections. Its claim to fame rests in the wireless connection, replacing the wiring with a wireless Zero Connect box that will transmit the picture and audio in real time. It works with compatible soundbars for a cable-free setup in any home space, offering more ways to curate a user's viewing preferences.

A look at the portable control box for connecting external devices to the TV. June Wan/ZDNET

The Zero Connect box is also compatible with voice commands, so users can manage the M3 and any other connected devices without a remote.

In addition to the Zero Connect box, the M3 features LG's signature One Wall Design to create a sleeker, distraction-free TV that's flush with any wall. The model is essentially a "plug-and-play" TV, so when it's been installed, you can get to watching TV faster without the hassle of cables.

Perhaps the biggest concern with any wireless technology really is latency. How does gaming on a wireless TV fare? Will there be any noticeable delay between when you press a button and the animation follows the command? According to the LG representative at the private demo, the M3 OLED TV, along with the Zero Connect box, delivers three times the speeds of WiFi 6 -- for what that's worth.

The side is about an inch and a half thick. June Wan/ZDNET

As for the actual TV, it features a 97-inch 4K OLED display that will deliver pictures at 120Hz with self-lit pixels. The algorithm used will also ensure that users of the M3 will receive crisp, clear sound without any interruptions or quality cutouts. From what we saw and heard during the demo, the TV performs as well as you'd expect from a high-end model. The main reason to consider the M3 over LG's other, more reputable models is for the wireless technology.

While there's no word on when you can pre-order it -- or the price -- we expect it to drop in stores in the next couple of months. If you absolutely need a new OLED TV, you can still pick up the C2, G2, and Z2 models ahead of the new model releases, too.