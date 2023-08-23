'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
LG and Amazon team up to bring Luna gaming straight to your TV
Fresh off the announcement that Netflix would be expanding its current mobile gaming options to televisions, two more industry giants are teaming up to bring gaming to TV sets. LG Electronics is collaborating with Amazon to bring popular cloud gaming service Luna directly to LG smart televisions.
Starting today, Amazon Prime members can play a rotating selection of games, including Fortnite, at no additional charge. PC gamers who have an Ubisoft account can connect that account to play games they already own.
To get started, users just need the official Luna controller, the Luna Phone Controller app (a free download), or another compatible Bluetooth controller.
Several additional subscriptions are available for those interested in more games: Luna+, Jackbox, and Ubisoft+.
Subscribing to Luna+ for $9.99 a month opens more than 100 games, including Hot Wheels Unleashed, Overcooked, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and Resident Evil 2. The Jackbox subscription at $4.99 a month adds family and party games like Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, and Guesspionage. Ubisoft+, at $17.99, adds perhaps the biggest titles, with games like Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy, and Far Cry franchises.
This is big news for Luna. LG is one of the largest television manufacturers in the world and it's been working for several years now to make its hardware attractive for gamers. After debuting its UltraGear line of gaming displays in 2018, it introduced its first bendable 42-inch OLED monitor in 2022, a display specifically designed for immersive gaming.
This option is available in the United States, Canada, the UK, and Germany on LG smart TVs from 2021 onward running webOS6.0 or later.
To access Luna, users can download the app from the LG Content Store or use the Home Screen Game Card on 2023 TVs.