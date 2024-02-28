'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
LG releases prices, availability for 2024 TVs - and one model costs as much as a small car
After showing off one of the coolest things at CES -- a transparent television -- LG has officially released the details on its 2024 OLED lineup of TVs, including G4 and C4 models. And while it includes standard sets most people might choose for their living rooms, it also includes a huge screen that carries a price tag just as massive.
All of this year's OLED sets are getting a boost in AI, the company says, upscaling background content that might be blurry and refining colors to more closely match "the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers and content creators." Sound will also get a little AI improvement thanks to AI Sound Pro, which LG says separates dialogue from background sounds and boosts it to make it more clear.
For gamers, all TVs get a 4K 144Hz refresh rate with built-in game optimizer that lets you switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres.
The newest version of webOS allows for up to 10 individual profiles with individual user voice recognition as well as a customized home screen for each user's favorite services. Additionally, a personalized picture wizard lets each profile have image presets to their liking.
2024 LG G4 Series
First up is the evo G4 Series, which will be available in five screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, and the new 97-inch. Like most TVs these days, this series will be powered by an AI processor that uses artificial intelligence to enhance image and audio quality. In this case, it's LG's α (Alpha) 11.
The G4 series also brings a new level of brightness, the company says, with the introduction of Brightness Booster Max, which claims to increase peak brightness by up to 150%.
2024 LG C4 Series
Next is the evo C4 Series, which adds two smaller sizes and drops the largest one. It's available in six screen sizes, 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch. The C4 series will be powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen7, which also uses artificial intelligence to improve audio and video.
Like the G4 series, these sets will have brightness-boosting technology, but not quite as much. Similar to the popular Frame TV from Samsung, it can be used to show paintings, photos, and other content while not in use, and thanks to what LG calls an "almost invisible bevel," should blend well into the background.
Customers that preorder a TV from either series through LG.com before March 17, the company says, will get a free LG Smart Cam that can be attached to the set for video calls, telemedicine, and interactive fitness, plus 5% rewards to spend later and a free wall mount or TV stand.
Preorders are open today, with shipping expected in late March.