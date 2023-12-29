LG's new CineBeam Qube is a 4K projector that's unlike anything I've ever seen

I can count on one hand the number of projectors that have truly impressed me, but I'd like to believe that the latest from LG will add to the count. The company today unveiled its new CineBeam Qube ahead of CES, meaning there's no price tag or availability date attached, but we know just about everything else about the projector.

The spec list goes like this: The resolution is 4K (UHD) at 3,840 x 2,160, with a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens, a contrast ratio of 450,000:1, a size of 135 x 135 x 80mm, weight of 1.49kg (roughly three pounds), a screen size that ranges from 50 to 120 inches, HDR10, 3W Mono speaker, webOS 6.0, and input support for HDMI with eARC/USB-C.

What jumps out at me is the 4K resolution and contrast ratio. Clearly, LG isn't trying to compete with the $500 portable projectors you can buy on Amazon. Instead, the Qube may actually be a viable TV alternative in smaller to mid-sized living spaces, with a surprisingly flexible projection (from 50 to 120 inches) and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, according to LG.

Color accuracy and contrast are oftentimes the biggest drawbacks to projectors, so we'll have to see how the Qube handles pictures in various lighting conditions when we check out the demos at CES.

Unlike the ordinary projector that's plastered with a glossy white casing, often set down and forgotten, the CineBeam Qube is designed to sit on shelves, drawers, and other pieces of furniture to bring a more bespoke aesthetic, with a look that reminds me of old-school film cameras (or, for something more relevant to the times, a bookshelf speaker). It's also got a built-in carrying handle that rotates 360 degrees, ideal for carrying the relatively lightweight projector from room to room, to the backyard, or on trips.

LG

"Great for spaces large and small, LG CineBeam Qube is a unique lifestyle projector possessing all the qualities consumers look for when choosing a new projection solution," said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company in a press release.

The CineBeam Qube runs on LG's webOS 6.0 software, meaning users will have access to smart TV features found on the company's OLED, QNED, and other models, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands and streaming services. Stay tuned for more information on the CineBeam Qube, including pricing and availability.