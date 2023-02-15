'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Many of us gamers enjoy the tactile feel of mechanical keyboards while we're playing, and short response times can make all the difference for professionals.
However, mechanical keyboards, due to their design, build, and materials used, normally come with a high price tag. As a result, when deals pop up on these products, we take note.
On Amazon, we've spotted an excellent deal on a Logitech mechanical keyboard. For a limited time, the price of the Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard, League of Legends edition, is available for a $70 (54%) discount. You would typically pay around $130 for this keyboard, but for now, the keyboard is a steal at only $60.
The Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard is a compact, portable keyboard with a 1ms response rate, GX brown tactile switches, and programmable Lightsync backlit keys. Users also have the option to program macros to their needs, whether they need timed actions or commands for gaming, or they want shortcuts for work purposes. The keyboard connects via USB.
Alternatively, if you also want a new gaming headset, you can save $108 (41%) on a Logitech bundle containing the G Pro mechanical keyboard and a wired Pro X headset. While both products would normally set you back $259, the new sale price is $151.
