Why I bought this $30 Logitech "silent mouse" deal on Cyber Monday without hesitation
I'm going to let you in on a secret: it's a $30 mouse that makes more expensive options weep in loudness, discomfort, and mediocrity. Meet the Logitech Signature M650; it's the mouse I've personally been using for work, play, and travel over the past three years, and I haven't looked back since.
Right now, you can pick one up for just $30 (25% off its original price) across big-box retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. For that price, this may as well be the best computer accessory deal you didn't know you needed during Cyber Monday.
I reviewed the Logitech Signature M650 back when I started writing reviews for ZDNET, which should tell you just how good the mouse is for it to still be on my desk today. Why do I like it so much? The buttons are treated with silent switches, meaning as you tap around -- especially at night when your housemates are resting, the last thing you'll be doing is waking them up with the sound of squeaky clicks.
The M650 is also very comfortable, with a near-ambidextrous design and two sizes (standard and large) that make it fit for virtually every hand type. The surface of the mouse is raised just enough for your palm to rest comfortably when browsing the web. There are also two side buttons that, by default, function as forward and back, but can be remapped via Logitech's LogiOptions+ software. This level of customizability is rare for mice of this price range.
Read the review: Logitech Signature M650
Want to know the best part? The M650 can last up to two years before you need to swap out the AA battery. A Duracell OEM battery is included in the box, along with a LogiBolt USB receiver to keep the latency between the mouse and your PC minimal. There's even a nifty compartment within the mouse to store the receiver in case you're traveling and want to avoid Bluetooth pairing.
All in all, a $30 mouse is hard to pass on, especially when it's as good as the Logitech Signature M650. The SIlentTouch technology has been a game-changer for me, and I'm sure those around you will appreciate the silence it achieves as well.