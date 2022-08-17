Logitech's Chorus audio add-on for Meta Quest 2 promises 'new levels' of immersion

Logitech

Logitech is once again dipping its toes into the VR hardware pool with the launch Wednesday of its new Chorus audio solution for the Meta Quest 2.

This new add-on is designed to provide "the realistic audio that gamers want with the comfort and convenience that people need," Matt Green, senior manager of acoustics engineering at Logitech, said in a statement Aug. 17.

Rather than relying on earbuds or on-ear drivers, the Chorus accessory uses "custom-tuned off-ear acoustics" emanating from a pair of open-backed, rotating speakers that sit just alongside the wearer's ears.

Logitech appears to believe this combination of open-air design and nearby sound reproduction provides the best blend of comfort, sound reproduction, and realism. It's worth noting that it will, however, provide very little in the way of privacy. So, maybe don't load up VR Chat while grandma is around, if you know what I mean.

Logitech made it clear that it wanted the Chorus to integrate smoothly into the design of the Quest 2, without taking away any of its functionality. To that end, it designed the Chorus to use the headset's built-in USB-C port to power its audio output, while providing a pass-through port for charging and data connections. This means the Chorus can live on the Quest 2 full-time, with its included speakers folding flat to the sides of the headset for storage.

At $100, the Chorus will compete with the likes of the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap, which also features integrated headphones, but includes a full head strap as well.

While this accessory was, as the name would suggest, designed for the Vive series from HTC, it has been widely adapted (via 3D printing and retail adapters) for use with Meta -- and before that, Oculus -- headsets, as well as others.

Its combination of comfort and audio fidelity has resulted in it remaining on sale long after the original headsets it was designed for were discontinued.

While Logitech's chorus doesn't include a full head strap system, it might still attract those who were unhappy with the audio component of the HTC-branded option. I, for one, continue to use the Deluxe Audio Strap on my Quest 2, but I've removed the included headphones in favor of a pair of earbuds.

The included headphones would continually pop out of place during particularly vigorous Beat Saber or Space Pirate Trainer sessions, causing some major distractions. We'll all have to wait and see if the Chorus can fare any better when it becomes available at Logitech and other retailers in the coming weeks.