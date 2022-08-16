After what seems like eons, football is back on TV. If you don't have cable, the good news is you can stream it right now from the official NFL streaming service, called NFL+. And you can try it out right now with a 7-day free trial NFL+ is also offering a special 50% off rate if you subscribe to the yearly plan. So, now is the time to try NFL+ if you haven't already.

NFL+ is your go-to for all of your football games. Whether you're watching live games locally or on primetime, you can stream them from your phone or tablet no matter where you are, be it at home on the couch or while you're vacationing in Cabo. In addition to catching games on prime-time or on local channels, you will also get access to out-of-market preseason games on your favorite devices.

Keep in mind, there are plenty of options in the plan. You can purchase the basic NFL+ package which offers preseason games, live local regular-season and postseason games, live Primetime regular season games, game audio, and the NFL library games on demand.

Alternately, you can opt for the NFL+ Premium package. In addition to all of the features above, this tier allows you to have full game replays across devices ad-free, condensed replay across devices ad-free, and coaches film features to get an in-depth look at your favorite team.

You can choose between a monthly subscription or an annual subscription. Personally, we recommend going with the annual subscription simply because you'll save 50%. Right now, it's only $29.99/year, and the monthly fee is $4.99/month. The NFL+ Premium package will cost $79.99/year for a savings of 34%. if you prefer to opt for a monthly package, you can get that for $9.99/month.

Keep in mind that this is all after a 7-day free trial so if you try it thinking that you're going to go with the basic package and realize that you truly enjoy having the premium extras at your fingertips, you can upgrade before the trial ends. Because the preseason has already begun, we recommend that you pick up this deal sooner rather than later.