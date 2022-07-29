/>
Roku Express is down to $25 and perfect for college students

If you're using your gaming monitor for your streaming, the Roku 4K Express will bring you your favorite titles for less than the cost of a TV.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Heading to college but don't want to buy a TV? Take your computer or gaming monitor and use a Roku Express remote. For a fraction of the cost of a TV, you can get your favorite shows and streaming services bundled into one easy-to-use hub. The price is usually $39, but right now, it is on sale for only $25

Roku Express

 $25 at Rou

I used the Roku Express for a few years to bundle my TV streaming services. It's really easy to set up, and you can begin streaming in as little as 20 minutes after you create your account. In addition to all of the streaming services you can add to the homepage, you can also watch 275 live channels, including news coverage live like CBS. You'll never have to pay for any streaming services you're not subscribed to, so if you want to subscribe to Netflix and bundle Hulu with Disney+, you can, and you'll only be charged by the companies - never the Roku Express.

Because it's so small, it's also super easy to pack and go across campus for a movie night if you need to. You won't even have to fret about whether it works with your Apple or Google devices; the Roku works with all the major voice assistants when you've got it set up with an accompanying device.

There is a limit to how many you can buy: three per customer. But at $5 off, you can get all your streaming services into one hub. Be sure to pick it up today, because the deal is only as long as supplies last.

And, if you'd like to see what other options are out there, be sure to check out our list of best streaming devices on the market right now.

