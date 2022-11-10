Roku's new Sports section puts live games and schedules right on your Roku home screen

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Cord-cutters know the pain that comes with finding and streaming live sports events. Finding an NFL game usually consists of bouncing between several apps until you find the right game and streaming service.
Well, if you use a Roku device, your sports experience is about to get easier. At least, that's Roku's goal.
A new Sports option will soon be available on the Roku home screen. Once you open it, you'll see live and upcoming sports events for various sports leagues.
At launch the new Sports feature will integrate with TNT, TBS, TruTV, Apple TV, DirecTV, Fox Sports, FuboTV, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video, Sling and the Roku Channel. Roku plans on integrating more sports streaming options and services in the future.
The interface reminds me of the ESPN app that shows various games and events, both live and upcoming. It's easy to navigate and find what you want to watch. But the benefit of Roku's implementation is that it incorporates multiple streaming services and not just ESPN and ESPN+.
The Sports experience will be available across the majority of Roku's devices over the next few weeks, so don't be surprised if you don't see it right away.