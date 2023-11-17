'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This Samsung projector is $200 off ahead of Black Friday sales
When it comes to certain tech gadgets, you get what you pay for, and this is true when it comes to projectors. Opting for a cheap projector is just fine, but it won't be as good of a quality resolution or as easy to set up and control as a more expensive one.
The Samsung Freestyle 2 projector is an expensive projector at $798, but it's high-tech specs and portability understandably justify the price tag. However, this high-quality projector is currently $200 off on Amazon as part of an early Black Friday deal.
I personally tried and tested this projector, and it's worth the money--especially when you consider that it also serves as a gaming console.
The Freestyle 2 comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub, which allows you to play games just the Freestyle 2, internet access, and game controller. You'll have to subscribe to cloud streaming like Xbox, GeForce Now, Luna, and others, but there are also free games you can play right off the bat.
Review: Samsung's latest swiveling projector is secretly the best gaming console you can buy this holiday season
In my testing, it was a unique experience to be able to play games outside or cast them to our ceiling while lying down without being tied to one specific room or a particular gaming console.
Aside from its gaming aspect, the Samsung Freestyle 2 impressed me with both image quality, the ability to auto-focus -- whether it was projecting onto a slanted ceiling or a projector screen -- and the overall experience of setup and streaming. This projector's built-in speakers are also something to be praised: the 5W 360-degree speaker packs a punch, even during a very windy outdoor nighttime streaming of a movie.
While expensive, this early black Friday deal will get you $200 off, which puts the projector at just under $600. The Samsung Freestyle 2 maybe out of your price range to gift to someone, but it's definitely worth gifting to yourself if you want a projector and gaming hub all in one.