It is a matter of weeks before the 2023 Super Bowl kicks off, and if you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment system before the event, we have the right deal for you. It's true that deals are thin on the ground after the holiday. However, Samsung has launched a sale on a range of soundbars worth considering. In particular, we like the look of the Samsung HW-Q600B soundbar.
You would usually expect to pay just under $600. For a limited time, Samsung is offering $200 off the soundbar, bringing the cost down to $400.
The Samsung HW-Q600B 11.4-inch soundbar is a 2022 model. You can enjoy wireless sound via Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, with three channels designed to provide 3D surround sound.
Furthermore, Samsung has included its Adaptive technology to optimize audio depending on what you are watching -- whether it is a sports game, action film, or music. A Game Pro mode can be enabled to boost specific sounds when you're playing your gaming console. As a bonus, the Q-Series will synchronize sound across all compatible Samsung TVs and audio equipment -- perfect if you plan to use more than one soundbar to watch the upcoming games.
Samsung has a total of six Q-Series soundbars on sale, all the way up to the high-spec HW-Q990B, a model offering 11 channels, one subwoofer, and 4 up-firing channels. While usually available for $1900, Samsung will give you a discount of $300, lowering the price to $1600.
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.