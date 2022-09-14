'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're wanting to make the absolute most out of your gaming, you absolutely need to pick up the Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. It's an expensive gaming accessory, but thanks to Discover Samsung, you can pick it up and save $500 right now on this 49-inch screen for only $1,799.
The Neo G9 gaming monitor is really a gamer's dream monitor, featuring a 49-inch 1000R curved design. It may take up most of your desk space, but it will give you everything that you want in a gaming monitor: 240Hz refresh rate, G-sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support, and 1ms response times.
You can also fully customize the Infinity Core lighting on the monitor for your gaming setup. The massive display uses Samsung's signature Quantum Mini-LED technology to bring you beautiful images and pictures on the display.
Having used it myself, I can say that it makes games look truly amazing. From Rome: Total War to more advanced games like Outriders. The monitor shines under open world games and map games, so for those that end up playing MMOs or even just open-world shooters like Apex Legends, you will get imagery for the price tag.
Because this is a daily deal from Discover Samsung, you only have today to pick it up. Be sure to add it to your cart before the day ends to score $500 off this great gaming monitor – and don't forget that educators, veterans, and first responders also get an extra discount of $192.50. You will have to verify your status to get the extra savings.