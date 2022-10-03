'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Samsung TVs are arguably one of the best TV companies in the world, and discovering a great deal on one of their models is always a wonderful way to start a Monday. If you're thinking about upgrading your TV – or replacing one that just bit the dust – the 55-inch QN85B Series Neo QLED TV just dropped by 21%. You can get it for only $1,097 instead of $1,397, or $200 in savings.
The deal applies to the 2022 model, and you'll get a plethora of great features for your dollar. The Neo Quantum Processor brings the power of 4K straight into your home, and if you're watching older shows, it automatically upscales them so you can watch them in 4K resolution, too.
Behind the screen, it comes with some amazing software features, including Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, two features that will give your audio a 3D surround sound in your living room, whether you're using a soundbar or the TV's built-in speakers.
Plus, whether you're gaming or just watching sports, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ gives even the speediest of scenes a smooth and crisp finish at 120Hz. It eliminates any lag or jerking so you can enjoy your TV.
For those that have a smart home system, you can use Bixby, Alexa, or Google Assistant to set up voice commands, making it easy to check the weather, pull up Spotify, and more.
At $200 off, this is a great deal on the Neo Series QN85B TV. If you're looking for a larger model, the 65-inch is also $300 off and the 75-inch TV is $400 off for some top-notch savings. Be sure to add it to your cart today.