Samsung unveils 2024 TVs with AI features that you'd actually want to use

Just before its keynote at this year's CES, Samsung has dropped the details on its latest lineup of flagship TVs. And, as expected, AI is playing a bigger part than ever before.

In addition to artificial upscaling, which takes lower-resolution content and gives it a higher-resolution feel, Samsung is utilizing AI for what it calls Real Depth Enhancer Pro, which sharpens foreground images and improves visibility of main content, and for Supersize Picture Enhancer, which reduces pixel noise on larger screens.

And on the "supersize picture" front, Samsung is indeed going bigger itself, bringing its massive 98" screen to more displays than ever before, including the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLED 4K, and Crystal UHD TVs.

When it comes to flagship sets, six highlight the way this year.

First up is the QN800D and the QN900D, both available in 65" to 85" sizes. These sets will be powered by what Samsung claims is its "most innovative" processor, the NQ8 AI Gen3, which has double the processing speed of its predecessor and is the slimmest 8K television to ever hit the market.

Standard definition and high definition content will upscaled into 4K, and 4K content will get a boost to 8K thanks to the built-in 8K AI Upscaling Pro, and according to Samsung, this is the first TV to support a maximum VRR of 4K 240Hz, meaning even the most fast-paced games will feel smooth.

When the TV is off, the Now+ feature turns it into an interactive, customizable information center of sorts that can show text messages, weather information, and music widgets.

The QN series also comes with what's called the Infinity Air Stand, an ultra-slim, mirror-like stand that makes the set look like it's floating. And of course, both versions are compatible with Samsung's One Connect Box, a single cable that transmits audio and video from all connected devices for a cleaner, more organized look -- but this time around it has a more compact shape.

Next up is Samsung's Neo QLED 4K series, which includes the QN90D in 43" to 98" sizes and the QN85D in 55" to 85 sizes. One of the standout features here is what the company calls Active Voice Amplifier Pro, a feature that can boost dialogue or key sound effects so you hear them exactly as the director intended.

A comparison image for AI Motion Enhancer Pro. Samsung

An AI Customization Mode aims to optimize the screen based on what you're watching, Samsung says, and when you set your preferred picture style for a certain genre, from sports to horror to action, the TV will use AI to detect the scene you're watching and optimize the picture accordingly.

Two new OLED sets are coming, the S90D and the S95D, both available in 55" to 77" sizes. The S95D, Samsung says, will be the first OLED TV with OLED Glare-Free technology, making it optimal for any viewing environment. And at less than 11 millimeters thin, it'll be one of the thinnest sets available.

We should have more details, including full pricing and availability, at CES in a few days.