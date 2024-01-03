LG's newest OLED TVs will use AI to look and sound better than ever

LG

While artificial intelligence has been used to upscale older content to current standards, it hasn't yet found much of a place in the television sector on a large scale. That could be changing soon: LG has announced that its newest round of TVs will be using an AI-powered processor to provide a serious boost in quality.

LG will be using its new Alpha 11 processor in two sets at first, the G4 and the M4.

A press release noted that the new processor would have "4-fold higher AI performance" that would in turn provide "a 70 percent improvement in graphic performance and a 30 percent faster processing speed."

What does that mean? It starts with what LG calls "precise pixel-level analysis" to sharpen backgrounds. From there, the company said, the processor will employ AI to analyze frequently used shades and refine colors to match moods and emotional elements intended by content creators.

In short, your TV can understand what a show or movie's creator had in mind and adjust the display accordingly.

The processor will also use what's known as Dynamic Tone Mapping to fine-tune contrast by analyzing where light is entering a scene, creating an almost 3D look.

It's worth noting that the new AI features can be disabled if you're a purist, but will likely be turned on by default.

The G4's predecessor, the G3, already had what was arguably the best picture quality of the year and overcame one of the biggest problems facing OLED displays – bright rooms. If the company's new processor holds up to claims, it's easy to see the G4 taking the top spot again.

An AI-assist is also coming to the audio side of things, LG said. AI Sound Pro uses virtual 11.1.2 surround sound to separate dialogue from the rest of the soundtrack and to provide a richer and fuller audio experience without the need for an additional sound bar.

Another addition to this year's lineup is a little smaller. Last year's LG M3, which introduced the wireless Zero Connect Box that eliminated all cable connections, was only available in 77-inch, 83-inch, and 97-inch sizes. The M4 however is adding a 65-inch screen, bringing the super-fancy wire-free technology to a more modestly sized set.

Both the LG G4 and the LG M4 should be on display at next week's CES.