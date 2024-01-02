Samsung's next Unpacked event date is official, and Galaxy S24 fans will be delighted

June Wan/ZDNET

It's been less than 48 hours since the 2024 ball drop and product launch season is already kicking into high gear. Samsung today confirmed that the first Unpacked event of the year will be slated for January 17, just a week after a little-known technology convention in Las Vegas wraps up.

Also: New Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks reveal 3 big upgrades and 1 major drawback

The first Unpacked event of the calendar year will be hosted at the SAP Center in San Jose, California at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. That's not exactly the same location as last year's Galaxy S23 series launch in San Francisco, but the timing -- and a number of recent reports -- suggests that the Korean giant will unveil new Galaxy S24 smartphones.

A Samsung spokesperson says the company "will unveil the newest additions to the Galaxy mobile device portfolio" at the upcoming event. That can include phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and more. Last year's February Unpacked event saw the launch of Galaxy S23 phones and Galaxy Book 3 laptops. Best case scenario, we get a little bit of everything this time around, especially with the company's Galaxy Buds due for a refresh.

For those particularly enthusiastic about new Galaxy devices, Samsung has opened up no-commitment "Reserve" offers to preorder them, netting you a $50 "Reserve Credit" that can be applied towards accessories during checkout later. Note that reserving for the preorder doesn't mean you have to buy it when the time comes. I'd like to think that it's just a way for Samsung to gauge public interest going into event day.

Also: Best Samsung Galaxy phones you can buy (including foldables)

The San Jose Unpacked event will be live-streamed across Samsung's various channels, including Samsung.com and YouTube. Stay tuned, as there will be an in-person element to the event, too, and ZDNET will be on the grounds covering all the day's biggest announcements.