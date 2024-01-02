'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Samsung's next Unpacked event date is official, and Galaxy S24 fans will be delighted
It's been less than 48 hours since the 2024 ball drop and product launch season is already kicking into high gear. Samsung today confirmed that the first Unpacked event of the year will be slated for January 17, just a week after a little-known technology convention in Las Vegas wraps up.
Also: New Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks reveal 3 big upgrades and 1 major drawback
The first Unpacked event of the calendar year will be hosted at the SAP Center in San Jose, California at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. That's not exactly the same location as last year's Galaxy S23 series launch in San Francisco, but the timing -- and a number of recent reports -- suggests that the Korean giant will unveil new Galaxy S24 smartphones.
A Samsung spokesperson says the company "will unveil the newest additions to the Galaxy mobile device portfolio" at the upcoming event. That can include phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and more. Last year's February Unpacked event saw the launch of Galaxy S23 phones and Galaxy Book 3 laptops. Best case scenario, we get a little bit of everything this time around, especially with the company's Galaxy Buds due for a refresh.
For those particularly enthusiastic about new Galaxy devices, Samsung has opened up no-commitment "Reserve" offers to preorder them, netting you a $50 "Reserve Credit" that can be applied towards accessories during checkout later. Note that reserving for the preorder doesn't mean you have to buy it when the time comes. I'd like to think that it's just a way for Samsung to gauge public interest going into event day.
Also: Best Samsung Galaxy phones you can buy (including foldables)
The San Jose Unpacked event will be live-streamed across Samsung's various channels, including Samsung.com and YouTube. Stay tuned, as there will be an in-person element to the event, too, and ZDNET will be on the grounds covering all the day's biggest announcements.