Save $114 on a Nintendo Switch OLED at Walmart for Memorial Day

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest iteration of the company's current game console, and Walmart is offering the special edition Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Switch OLED for $114 off right now for Memorial Day. The latest Switch sports a 7-inch OLED screen for play in handheld mode as well as 64GB of internal storage, compared to the 6.2-inch LCD screen and 32GB of storage of the original Switch.

This special edition console comes with exclusive scarlet and violet Joy-Con controllers with decals of each new starter (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly) and game version logos. You'll also get a special TV dock in glossy white, adorned with a decal of the new legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon for a splash of bright color.

The Switch OLED has a battery life of up to 9 hours, giving you plenty of time to work your way through new Pokemon gyms or hack-and-slash your way through the rest of your game library before you need to return to TV mode or plug in via USB-C to charge. The new OLED panel is not only larger but can produce bolder colors and deeper contrast so your game looks as good in handheld mode as it does on your TV.

When will this deal expire? While the listing on Walmart's website does not have any indication that this is a limited time offer or flash sale, physical and online stores may have limited stock. And with Nintendo so very rarely offering discounts on hardware like the Switch OLED, that stock may sell out faster at the lower price. Also: Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch: How to choose