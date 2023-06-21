Save up to $330 on Amazon Fire TVs now, before Prime Day

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Prime Day doesn't officially start until July 11, but if you're looking to buy a new TV, Amazon has some early deals for Prime members available now. You can grab one of several Amazon Fire TVs for up to 35% off ahead of Prime Day, in some cases saving you hundreds from the original prices.
If you're looking for a less expensive TV, you can snag one of the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series for as low as $130.
And if you're in the market for a larger TV with higher specs and 4K capabilities, the Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD with Dolby Vision is $330 off -- the most savings of all. The Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K with Dolby Vision IQ is also heavily discounted, at $200 off.
You can find plenty more TV deals on Amazon that are currently on sale for both Prime and non-Prime members, too. And check out our tested picks for the best TVs, too.