Sonos' new Move 2 redefines the premium portable speaker

Sonos

From your bedroom to the poolside to a road trip, the Sonos Move 2 is a portable, water-resistant speaker that features stereo sound and a 24-hour battery life.

Sonos just announced the second version of its portable speaker, which features improved sound thanks to an extra tweeter and stereo capability, double the battery life of its predecessor, new touch controls, and a USB-C line-in with USB-C device charging. This means you can even charge your phone with the USB-C port or use a Sonos Line-In adapter to add a turntable.

Available in black, white, and olive, the new Sonos Move 2 speaker features dual-angled tweeters, a custom-engineered woofer, and custom waveguides to disperse frequencies for a balanced soundstage. Its IP56 rating means it's protected from dust and high-pressure water streams, making it perfect for blasting a soundtrack for a water balloon fight.

Sonos

The Sonos Move 2 touts a 24-hour battery life, which is outstanding for a speaker of its size, at 9.5 inches tall and 6.6 pounds in weight. The speaker comes with a Wireless Charging Base to easily set it down to charge, and Sonos added USB-PD charging capability, which wasn't available in the previous version.

Users can also enjoy improved touch controls for a more intuitive experience, similar to the Era line of speakers, including the capacitive volume slider. In addition, the Sonos Move 2 supports voice control via Sonos Voice Control and Amazon Alexa.

Priced at $449, the Move 2 speaker also supports grouping with other Sonos speakers, enabling users to share the audio from the Move 2 via Bluetooth with other Sonos speakers and to control audio via the Sonos app. The new Sonos Move 2 speaker will be available for purchase starting on September 20.

Like the recently launched Era line of speakers, the Sonos Move 2 supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, with support for Apple AirPlay on iOS 11.4 and higher.