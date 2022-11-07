/>
The top Sonos speakers: One, Arc, Beam, and more compared

Sonos speakers can fill your home with your favorite music, offering multi-room listening that is affordable and easy to control. But which are the best Sonos speakers? That's where ZDNET comes in.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on

When it comes to speakers, Sonos has been around for a while. Chances are, you have been in the home of someone who has one, and I speak from experience - we have spent many a year playing jukebox on my aunt's Sonos speakers.

It's a sleek, affordable, and functional way to play your favorite album or podcast, or you can upgrade to a whole-home system. Sonos has speakers for you either way.

If you are in the market for a new speaker, we've got the best Sonos speakers for you. 

Also: Check out the best Amazon speakers!

Sonos One

Best Sonos speaker overall
sonos-one.jpg
  • Excellent clarity
  • Google and Alexa integrations
  • Streaming services accessible
  • Pricey
  • No Bluetooth
Features: Type: Multi-room | Voice-enabled: Yes | WiFi: Yes

Sonos One is a smart speaker that delivers fantastic sound and incorporates voice control for easy management. If not your voice, you can control your Sonos through the Sonos app or other connections like Apple AirPlay 2. You can also use Amazon Alexa to ask questions and perform tasks like setting an alarm and checking the news. Sonos One is compact enough to move around with it, or you can set it up as a home theater with dual Sonos One speakers. Sonos One speakers can connect wirelessly to one another, creating a whole-home system based on where you want your speakers. They are even humidity-resistant, so you can take them outside or bring one into the bathroom when you shower.

Ikea Symfonisk Bookshelf

Best hybrid Sonos speaker
Ikea Symfonisk Bookshelf
  • Convenient to mount or place
  • Easy to use
  • Excellent vocals
  • Only available via Ikea
  • No Bluetooth
Features: Type: Portable | Voice-enabled: No | WiFi: Yes

The Ikea Symfonisk Bookshelf takes a slightly different approach to Sonos speakers. This is the best hybrid Sonos speaker because this speaker can be mounted as a shelf when you add on the SYMFONISK speaker bracket. It still has Wi-Fi, so you can stream to your heart's content. No matter what you prefer, this speaker performs beautifully, offering rich notes and depth. It is compatible with AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect for easy listening. Just be aware that there is no voice control for this model. 

Sonos Arc

Best splurge Sonos speaker
Sonos Arc
  • No subwoofer necessary
  • Top sound technology
  • Excellent audio quality
  • Expensive
  • No Bluetooth
Features: Type: Soundbar | Voice-enabled: Yes | WiFi: Yes

Sonos Arc is a different style of Sonos speaker, incorporating a soundbar into its design. Sonos actually enlisted Oscar-winning sound engineers to design the Arc, emphasizing the human voice and offering optional speech enhancement when you use the app. The speaker includes a subwoofer and Dolby Atmos sound for a truly immersive experience. There is also Enhanced Trueplay, which is a type of tuning technology that adjusts itself to the room's acoustics, offering a more personalized and enjoyable listening experience. The Sonos Arc has both Wi-Fi and HDMI connectivity with the ability to connect to the Sonos app, Amazon Alexa, or Apple AirPlay 2. 

Sonos Beam Gen 2

Best budget Sonos player and soundbar
Sonos Beam Gen 2
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Custom bass and treble settings
  • iOS room correction
  • Mediocre bass
  • Limited volume
Features: Type: Soundbar | Voice-enabled: Yes | WiFi: Yes

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 offers excellent bass with dialogue that is easier to understand. 3D surround sound keeps you tuned into the action, thanks to high-quality audio from Dolby Atmos. Popular connections are available, which you can enjoy using the built-in Wi-Fi that is available. Connect your Sonos Beam Gen 2 to a series of devices, including your TV remote. You also can access Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2 through your speaker. Set up is a simple matter, too, with only two cables to connect. 

Sonos Roam

Best portable Sonos speaker
Sonos Roam
  • Lightweight design
  • Portable
  • Voice-controlled
  • No phone capability
  • Mediocre bass
Features: Type: Portable | Voice-enabled: Yes | WiFi: Yes

With Sonos Roam, you can stream using the built-in Wi-Fi or connect via Bluetooth. You have the ability to connect via the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay 2, or you can just use your voice. You can also pair with some of the other best Sonos speakers to create a surround-sound home theater. Roam knows to pair with your Wi-Fi when available and will connect to your phone via Bluetooth the rest of the time to keep you connected, no matter where you take your speaker. The 10-hour battery and IP67 waterproof rating are extra bonuses to enjoy.

What are the best Sonos speakers?

The Sonos One wins our award for best Sonos speaker, thanks to its booming bass and crisp clarity. With voice control and a portable design, Sonos One is an overall fantastic pick when you are shopping for the best Sonos speaker available today.

To see how it compares, here is an overview of the best Sonos speakers.

Best Sonos speaker

Cost

Type

Sonos One

$219.00

Portable 

Ikea Symfonisk Bookshelf

$119.99

Bookshelf 

Sonos Arc

$899.00

Soundbar

Sonos Beam Gen 2

$449.00

Soundbar

Sonos Roam

$179.00

Portable

Which are the right Sonos speakers for you?

To help you find the right Sonos speaker for your needs, we offer our expert recommendations.

Choose this best Sonos speaker...

If you want...

Sonos One

Affordability and performance with multi-room listening

Ikea Symfonisk Bookshelf

A bookshelf-friendly speaker

Sonos Arc

A premium speaker and soundbar

Sonos Beam Gen 2

A more budget-friendly soundbar

Sonos Roam

Something you can take on the go

How did we choose these best Sonos speakers?

To find the best Sonos speakers, we consider several factors.

  • Size: The size of a Sonos speaker can range from a small portable unit to a multi-room system. We look for Sonos speakers of all sizes to help with your decision. 
  • Features: Many of the best Sonos speakers also incorporate special features like voice control and Dolby Atmos audio. We look for Sonos speakers with these little extras when determining the best Sonos speaker.
  • Cost: Budget is typically a concern when shopping for a new Sonos speaker, so we look for speakers at all different price points. 

What is Sonos?

Sonos has led the market for quite some time as one of the best speakers you can buy. Whether it is a portable speaker or a multi-room audio system, Sonos has something for everyone.  

Do I need the Sonos app?

The Sonos app helps you control your speaker, allowing you to set up and control your speaker. It is a helpful tool to have when managing your audio. You will also need the app if you plan on using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. 

Are there alternative Sonos speakers worth considering?

In our search for the best Sonos speaker, we also found these models that may be worth considering. 

For other speaker ideas, check out our picks for the best portable speakers, the best stereo speakers, and the best smart speakers

