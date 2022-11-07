'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
When it comes to speakers, Sonos has been around for a while. Chances are, you have been in the home of someone who has one, and I speak from experience - we have spent many a year playing jukebox on my aunt's Sonos speakers.
It's a sleek, affordable, and functional way to play your favorite album or podcast, or you can upgrade to a whole-home system. Sonos has speakers for you either way.
If you are in the market for a new speaker, we've got the best Sonos speakers for you.
Also: Check out the best Amazon speakers!
Features: Type: Multi-room | Voice-enabled: Yes | WiFi: Yes
Sonos One is a smart speaker that delivers fantastic sound and incorporates voice control for easy management. If not your voice, you can control your Sonos through the Sonos app or other connections like Apple AirPlay 2. You can also use Amazon Alexa to ask questions and perform tasks like setting an alarm and checking the news. Sonos One is compact enough to move around with it, or you can set it up as a home theater with dual Sonos One speakers. Sonos One speakers can connect wirelessly to one another, creating a whole-home system based on where you want your speakers. They are even humidity-resistant, so you can take them outside or bring one into the bathroom when you shower.
Features: Type: Portable | Voice-enabled: No | WiFi: Yes
The Ikea Symfonisk Bookshelf takes a slightly different approach to Sonos speakers. This is the best hybrid Sonos speaker because this speaker can be mounted as a shelf when you add on the SYMFONISK speaker bracket. It still has Wi-Fi, so you can stream to your heart's content. No matter what you prefer, this speaker performs beautifully, offering rich notes and depth. It is compatible with AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect for easy listening. Just be aware that there is no voice control for this model.
Features: Type: Soundbar | Voice-enabled: Yes | WiFi: Yes
Sonos Arc is a different style of Sonos speaker, incorporating a soundbar into its design. Sonos actually enlisted Oscar-winning sound engineers to design the Arc, emphasizing the human voice and offering optional speech enhancement when you use the app. The speaker includes a subwoofer and Dolby Atmos sound for a truly immersive experience. There is also Enhanced Trueplay, which is a type of tuning technology that adjusts itself to the room's acoustics, offering a more personalized and enjoyable listening experience. The Sonos Arc has both Wi-Fi and HDMI connectivity with the ability to connect to the Sonos app, Amazon Alexa, or Apple AirPlay 2.
Features: Type: Soundbar | Voice-enabled: Yes | WiFi: Yes
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 offers excellent bass with dialogue that is easier to understand. 3D surround sound keeps you tuned into the action, thanks to high-quality audio from Dolby Atmos. Popular connections are available, which you can enjoy using the built-in Wi-Fi that is available. Connect your Sonos Beam Gen 2 to a series of devices, including your TV remote. You also can access Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2 through your speaker. Set up is a simple matter, too, with only two cables to connect.
Features: Type: Portable | Voice-enabled: Yes | WiFi: Yes
With Sonos Roam, you can stream using the built-in Wi-Fi or connect via Bluetooth. You have the ability to connect via the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay 2, or you can just use your voice. You can also pair with some of the other best Sonos speakers to create a surround-sound home theater. Roam knows to pair with your Wi-Fi when available and will connect to your phone via Bluetooth the rest of the time to keep you connected, no matter where you take your speaker. The 10-hour battery and IP67 waterproof rating are extra bonuses to enjoy.
The Sonos One wins our award for best Sonos speaker, thanks to its booming bass and crisp clarity. With voice control and a portable design, Sonos One is an overall fantastic pick when you are shopping for the best Sonos speaker available today.
To see how it compares, here is an overview of the best Sonos speakers.
Best Sonos speaker
Cost
Type
Sonos One
$219.00
Portable
Ikea Symfonisk Bookshelf
$119.99
Bookshelf
Sonos Arc
$899.00
Soundbar
Sonos Beam Gen 2
$449.00
Soundbar
Sonos Roam
$179.00
Portable
To help you find the right Sonos speaker for your needs, we offer our expert recommendations.
Choose this best Sonos speaker...
If you want...
Sonos One
Affordability and performance with multi-room listening
Ikea Symfonisk Bookshelf
A bookshelf-friendly speaker
Sonos Arc
A premium speaker and soundbar
Sonos Beam Gen 2
A more budget-friendly soundbar
Sonos Roam
Something you can take on the go
Include a "Which is the right [topic keyword] for you?" section formatted in a listicle item shortcode.
In this section, break down a buying tree for readers based on their use cases. Make a two-column chart (see live example here or see below) to visually lay out the use cases.
To find the best Sonos speakers, we consider several factors.
Sonos has led the market for quite some time as one of the best speakers you can buy. Whether it is a portable speaker or a multi-room audio system, Sonos has something for everyone.
The Sonos app helps you control your speaker, allowing you to set up and control your speaker. It is a helpful tool to have when managing your audio. You will also need the app if you plan on using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.
In our search for the best Sonos speaker, we also found these models that may be worth considering.
For other speaker ideas, check out our picks for the best portable speakers, the best stereo speakers, and the best smart speakers!