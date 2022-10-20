'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
The Sony Bravia XR A80K features Sony's specialized Cognitive Processor XR. The XR OLED Contrast Pro technology enhances contrast using pure blacks, and the result is lifelike images on-screen. This TV can access billions of different color shades to display 4K UDH real-world beauty, whether you're watching the latest David Attenborough documentary or just catching up on the Marvel universe.
With the Bravia Core app, you can enjoy the latest Sony Pictures title along with the largest IMAX-enhanced collection. Because it also doubles as a Google smart TV, you'll have access to over 700,000 movies and TV shows without having to use separate apps. You can even use the "Hey Google" voice command to pull them up with ease. The Sony Bravia XR A80K is also compatible with Apple AirPlay, so you can stream from your Apple ecosystem with ease.
The TV comes with a 4-year extended warranty, so your investment in this high-quality device will be protected for years. It pairs perfectly with Sony soundbars and PlayStation 5s, enhancing your gaming experience with excellent audio and picture. Input lag is as low as 8.5ms, and the speed can reach as high as 120fps with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Add it to your cart today to get this great $1,398 deal on one of the newest OLED TVs on the market.