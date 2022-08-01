/>
Stream and save $50 with Apple TV 4K

Catch all your favorite shows with the Apple TV 4K system, now at one of its lowest prices ever.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray
The Apple 4k streams vivid pictures from all major streaming platforms
CNET

Those that love the Apple ecosystem and want to expand it to include their streaming can partake in a great Apple deal right now, especially if you're still working on collecting your back-to-school shopping. The Apple TV 4K streaming kit is 33% off on Amazon, dropping the price by $50 to o $119.

Apple TV 4K streaming kit

 $119 at Amazon

The Apple TV 4K streaming kit can connect your TV to all of your other Apple devices. The 4K kit gives you a crisp, clear picture with Dolby Vision integrated into the software. The device comes with Apple's A12 Bionic chip to provide you with a speedy response no matter if you're streaming your favorite shows or just catching up on your games in Apple Arcade. And with 32GB of storage, you can download plenty of content and games.

You'll also get access to all of your favorite Apple apps, including Apple Music and Apple Fitness+. In addition to these great apps, you'll also be able to connect up to two Apple AirPods to the system, so you can stream and watch your favorite shows without waking up roommates in the dorm room or if you're just working from a small space at home with family members.

This is one of the best prices we've seen on this Apple device. The lowest price we've seen is $109 during Prime Day, but if you missed out on it, then this is still a great deal at $119. We recommend that you pick it up sooner rather than later because we don't know how long it will be discounted at this price.

