TCL's 65-inch 6 Series 4K QLED TV is on clearance: Hurry to save $300

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Looking for a new TV and eyeing a 65-incher? There's a great discounted model that you can pick up right now. I'm talking about the TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD smart Google TV. For those that want a budget-friendly panel, this model is discounted by $300, and you can score major savings for only $700.
For those that want the QLED picture but don't want to spend thousands of dollars on the Samsung QN90B's price tag, the TCL 6 Series TV offers great specs for an unbeatable price. Like many of our picks for best TVs, the TCL offers an upscaled 4K picture with Dolby Vision HDR to bring you lifelike images on the screen. You'll also get the trifecta of software with HDR10+ and HLG included.
This TV offers 240 localized dimming zones to bring you dark darks and bright hues. In terms of software, it comes with built-in Chromecast so you can watch 700,000 shows and movies across your preferred apps like Peacock, HBO Max, and more.
For gamers, you'll also get a dedicated gaming feature called Game Studio Pro, bringing you a variable refresh rate of 120Hz and an Auto Game Mode that will automatically engage. This way, your games will display smooth action and optimized in-game responses, and you don't have to worry about lagging or ghosting.
For $300 off, it's a great way to get a top model without spending thousands of dollars. Because it's a clearance model, once it's gone, the stock won't be replenished. Add it to your cart today to get this great deal.
If you're looking for other models, head over to ZDNET expert Taylor Clemon's personal recommendations for TV deals, where they bring the best deals you can shop right now.