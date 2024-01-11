'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best TVs of CES 2024
CES 2024 is here, and while the focus has mainly been on AI integration for existing devices, a few brands have also unveiled new devices, including some truly innovative TVs. LG showed off their Signature OLED T, which is built with a stunning transparent OLED panel that changes to opaque at the push of a button. Hisense and TCL unveiled some of the largest TVs ever made, and Samsung talked about updates to their OLED flagship line, the S95D.
CES 2024
With so few TVs discussed at the event, it was easy to find what truly stood out. I chose the LG Signature OLED T as my best overall TV from CES 2024 for its innovative transparent OLED panel, modular design, and excellent picture and sound quality. At the time of writing, only the TCL S5 is available for sale or pre-order, but I and other ZDNET experts will work to include retail links as they become available.
LG OLED T
Best overall
- Innovative transparent-to-opaque display
- Modular display design
- Great picture quality
- Only one screen size
- Will probably be very expensive
LG Signature OLED T specs – Screen size: 77 inches | Panel type: Transparent OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: Not specified | HDR: Not specified | Audio: Not specified | Voice controls: Not specified
LG certainly caught everyone's attention at CES 2024 with the dramatic unveiling of their Signature OLED T model. It aims to revolutionize televisions with a transparent (yes, it's actually transparent) OLED panel that allows you to seamlessly meld the TV with your decor or the actual construction of your space.
The panel goes opaque with the touch of a button, so you can place the TV in front of a window in transparent mode to take in the scenery and then watch your favorite shows and movies in opaque mode at any time. The TV also utilizes an entirely wireless setup with the Zero Connect Box which beams video and audio signals directly to the OLED T regardless of where it's plugged in, giving you almost endless placement possibilities. And with a modular display design, you can completely customize a wall-mount shelving system or TV stand display tailored exactly to your space and entertainment needs.
And while the Signature OLED T isn't up for pre-order just yet, you can read more on LG's official site and stay up-to-date on release information.
- Dolby Vision IQ support
- DTS Virtual: X support
- AI-assisted processor
- Built-in voice controls
- AMD FreeSync support
- No Dolby Atmos support
- No Nvidia G-Sync support
TCL S5 specs - Screen size: 98 inches, more TBA | Panel type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision IQ | Audio: DTS Virtual: X | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google
TCL updated their mid-range S-Series with the S5, finally bringing the brand's AiPQ processing engine to the model. The S5 uses the AiPQ engine to analyze movies and shows scene-by-scene and run each image through an AI-assisted algorithm for enhanced contrast and detailing. It also supports Dolby Vision IQ HDR for better color and more lifelike images.
With a 120Hz refresh rate, you'll get buttery-smooth motion in fast-paced or action-filled scenes in sports broadcasts, movies, and shows. And DTS Virtual: X audio support gives you clean, clear sound. The S5 uses the Google TV platform to give you access to thousands of streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ as well as built-in Hey Google voice commands; though you can connect the TV to your Alexa account if you prefer.
At the time of writing, the TCL S5 is only available in the extra-large 98-inch version, though more options are on the way in 2024.
TCL QM8
Best big-screen
- AMD FreeSync VRR support
- All-new QD-Mini LED panel
- 144Hz refresh rate for gaming
- Dolby Vision support
- Will probably be very expensive
- No Nvidia G-Sync support
TCL QM8 specs - Screen size: 115-inches | Panel type: QD-Mini LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz streaming/144Hz gaming mode | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Not specified | Voice controls: Not specified
TCL took the phrase "go big, or go home" literally, unveiling their largest-ever flagship model, the 115-inch QM8. I reviewed the 65-inch version in 2023 and was impressed with the price-to-feature ratio as well as the picture and audio quality. With the new screen size also comes an all-new QD-Mini LED panel for even better color, contrast, and detailing.
The dedicated gaming mode returns with support for AMD FreeSync VRR technology to prevent screen tearing and stuttering, but you'll also get 144Hz refresh rates for even smoother motion during fast-paced and action-packed gameplay and cutscenes.
Hisense 110UX
Best for bright rooms
- Exceptionally bright screen
- Great picture and audio quality
- Built-in voice controls
- Will probably be very expensive
Hisense 110UX specs - Screen size: 110 inches | Panel type: Mini LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google
The Hisense 110UX is set to be the brightest TV you can get for your living room, offering up to an impressive 10,000 nits of brightness. This means that you'll have almost zero visibility issues in harsh overhead lighting or direct sunlight. It also boasts a 110-inch screen, one of the largest revealed at CES 2024, offering 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate as well as Dolby Vision support for superior picture quality.
You'll also get great audio with Dolby Atmos support, which creates virtual surround sound for a more immersive experience while streaming music, movies, and TV shows. And with built-in support for both Alexa and Hey Google virtual assistants, you'll get hands-free controls over the TV for launching apps, searching for something new to watch, and even things like checking the weather or setting a timer.
What is the best TV of CES 2024?
My choice for the best TV unveiled at CES 2024 is far and away the LG Signature OLED T. It features a truly innovative transparent OLED panel that can go opaque at the touch of a button. It also utilizes an entirely wireless connectivity scheme, bundling with the Zero Connect box which beams video and audio signals directly to the TV no matter where it's plugged in. This means you can put the TV just about anywhere and have it blend seamlessly with your décor or be incorporated into the design of your home as a room divider or window.
It also features a modular display design which can be tailored to your exact needs for your space whether you decide to wall-mount or use a more traditional stand display.
Best TV of CES 2024
Pre-order?
Screen size
Panel type
LG Signature OLED T
No
77 inches
Transparent OLED
TCL S5
Available now
98 inches
LED
TCL QM8 QD-Mini LED
No
115 inches
QLED (available now), QD-Mini LED TBA
Hisense 110UX
No
110 inches
Mini LED
What special features do TVs at CES 2024 have?
One of the most popular themes of CES 2024 is "bigger is better." Both Hisense and TCL unveiled 110- and 115-inch models (respectively) for true big-screen entertainment. LG also wowed the crowd with their Signature OLED T, which features a transparent-to-opaque panel and modular display design. And just about every new TV that was introduced will use some sort of AI-assisted processor chip for better upscaling of non-4K content and more consistent picture and audio quality.
Check out this CES 2024 TV...
If you want...
LG Signature OLED T
An innovative, transparent-to-opaque OLED TV for seamless integration with your decor or home construction. It also features a modular display design to fit your exact needs.
TCL S5
A decent, mid-range TV with plenty of screen size options, Dolby Vision IQ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.
TCL QM8
A truly big-screen TV. The TCL QM8 will be available in screen sizes up to 115 inches. It will also feature an all-new QD-Mini LED panel for enhanced color, contrast, and detailing.
Hisense 110UX
A big-screen TV for bright rooms. The Hisense 110UX is capable of up to 10,000 nits of brightness, which means you won't have any issues with visibility, even in harsh overhead lighting or direct sunlight.
When is CES 2024?
This year, CES 2024 is being held from January 9 through the 12th.
What is CES?
CES is the Consumer Electronics Show, and it was started in New York City in 1967 as a way for companies to show off new an innovative consumer technology. It used to be held twice a year, once in Las Vegas and once in Chicago. But in 1998, CES found a permanent home in Las Vegas for a once-yearly technology and electronics expo.