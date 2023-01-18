This big, beautiful 98-inch TCL QLED TV is 40% off now

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
We get it -- Super Bowl Sunday is now less than a month away, and if you're like us at ZDNET, you want to catch every detail of the big game with superb detail. That's why when I spotted the $3,300 savings on this 98-inch TCL Class XL 4K UHD QLED smart Google TV, I had to share it. For only $4,999, you can score this top-notch pane and save 40%.
This TV comes packed with literally everything you'd want in a future-proof TV. The specs included not only that 4K UHD picture, but it comes with Dolby Vision HDR technology and Quantum Dot Technology. Not only will the picture be bigger and brighter, but it will also deliver over a billion colors with improved accuracy and wider color volume.
In addition to this beautiful picture, gamers will also enjoy this model. It can handle a 120Hz variable refresh rate designed for big-screen gaming, and you'll also get an Auto Game Mode to optimize the performance.
Like most Google TVs, this model allows for voice control features as well as the ability to control more features from the TV. If you want to dim your smart lights, you can just ask Google to do so. Just be sure to either mount it with the appropriate mount or on a TV stand that can handle 138 pounds.
This 40% off deal won't last long, and we recommend adding it to your cart sooner rather than later to take advantage of this great sale. You can also check out our other TV deals picks right now.