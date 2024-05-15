This small Bluetooth speaker is secretly a powerhouse with room-shaking audio

This little speaker packs a punch. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

The Tribit XSound Plus 2

With a 9-band EQ, room-filling sound, and a 24-hour battery life, this speaker is worth every penny.

The Tribit app is required to bring this speaker's sound to life.

Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen these days, but not every inexpensive option delivers audio you actually want to listen to. When I received the Tribit XSound Plus 2 Bluetooth speaker, I immediately assumed the worst. Why? It's a fairly small device and costs only $70 on Amazon. How good could it sound?

My assumptions were almost confirmed after I connected it to my Pixel 8 Pro and cranked up my go-to test track, "Analog Kid" by Rush. I was not impressed. It sounded flat, tinny, and not at all premium. I set the speaker aside for a few days and forgot about it. Then just the other day, I decided to give it another go.

This time, I installed the Tribit app (Android, iOS). The app had the usual collection of preset EQs (XBass Off, XBass, Audiobook, MaxSound Traditional, Rock, and Jazz) but also a custom EQ. Naturally (being the audio snob that I am), I tapped the Customized tab and dove in. Initially, I thought I was being treated to a five-band EQ (which would have been disappointing) but quickly realized it was a 9-band EQ.

Score! I dove in to create my usual EQ curve and replayed "Analog Kid", only to find the XSound Plus 2 come to life before my ears.

Tribit XSound Plus 2 wireless speaker tech specs

30W neodymium full-range drivers (three total)

24-hour playtime on full charge

One-click teaming to connect two speakers together

Bluetooth 5.3 with 150 ft range

Aux input, USB-C charging port

Weight 580g/1.28 pounds

Dimensions: 7.83"D x 2.63"W x 2.75"H

Per my usual testing process, I put the XSound Plus 2 through numerous genre tests. During the testing I did have to create new custom EQs for each genre, but once that was complete, listening to my go-to songs was a real treat (especially given the size of this speaker). Here's how the playtests came out:

Rock: "Analog Kid" by Rush - The song was as spirited as it needed, with enough bass to keep up with Geddy Lee and enough punch to represent the master, Neil Peart, in a way that's fitting. Alex Lifeson's guitar was as brilliant as always.

Pop: "Breakout" by Swing Out Sister - It took me a bit longer to dial the pop EQ in, but once I had it, this song was just as wonderful as it was when I first heard it. Corinne Drewery's voice came through smooth and beautiful.

R&B: "No Ordinary Love" by Sade - This song never fails to hit me in all the right places. Sade's voice is as smooth and soulful as it gets and the Tribit XSound highlighted all the right grooves. I was surprised at how the soundstage seemed to open on this tune, as it was a bit narrower with the test songs.

Classical: "Symphony No. 3, Op. 36" by Henryk Gorecki - This song is one of the most heartbreaking pieces of music ever written, and I was amazed at how well the Tribit handled it -- especially near the end where it is quite dissonant. Dawn Upshaw's perfect soprano was just glorious and, I adored every second of the piece.

As I mentioned earlier, the sound stage of the Tribit XSound Plus 2 is a bit narrow, but that's to be expected from a small Bluetooth speaker. Ultimately, it didn't detract from how good the speaker sounds and you shouldn't consider it a dealbreaker. Most people will hear this speaker and find it to be surprisingly robust.

ZDNET's buying advice

While it's not quite audiophile-level quality, you won't find a speaker at this price point that is. That being said, the Tribit XSound Plus 2 is worth every penny, with the caveat that the Tribit app is a must. Without the custom EQ, this speaker can't live up to its potential.

If you're on the hunt for a small Bluetooth speaker that can fill up a room, has a long-lasting battery, and comes with plenty of EQ customization, you can't go wrong with this $70 gem from Tribit.