Xgimi's new IMAX Enhanced projector is an entertainment beast, but wait till you see "Aladdin"

High-quality projectors have made it possible to bring the movie theater viewing experience to the comfort of your own home. However, the IMAX experience has remained exclusive to movie theaters -- until now.

On Sunday, Xgimi unveiled its new Horizon Max projector, the world's first IMAX Enhanced-certified long-throw smart projector, according to the company.

The certification, previously exclusive to higher-end projectors, ensures that customers can experience IMAX pictures and signature sounds in their own homes. That includes the infamous IMAX aspect ratio (1.44:1 or 1.9:1), higher brightness levels from HDR content, and clearer images.

"With the Horizon Max, we're reshaping home entertainment, delivering a cinematic experience previously reserved for high-end projectors," Apollo Zhong, CEO and founder of Xgimi, stated. The Horizon Max sports two new and updated technologies that Xgimi is debuting at CES: ISA 5.0 (Intelligent Screen Adaptation) and Dual Light 2.0.

ISA 5.0 leverages the 3D ToF sensor on the projector in order to locate the best projection position on walls. And get this: the device can save software and hardware settings based on which wall you're projecting to. For example, you can use the projector for gaming on one wall and movies on another, and the Horizon Max will adapt its settings as you switch around.

The updated Dual Light 2.0 technology, as the name suggests, uses a dual-light source for improved picture quality, especially in brighter environments. Specifically, the projector uses a "Triple laser" to display an extended color range and a phosphor light to enhance any imperfections. A proprietary optical engine equipped with MCL lasers -- which are commonly used in commercial theaters, resulting in a cinematic viewing experience -- is also involved.

The projector's design is meant to fit into any home, sporting a vintage look with a wood-like paneling, as seen by the photo at the top of the article. The price and launch date of the Horizon Max remains to be determined. However, Xgimi did mention that Dual Light 2.0 and ISA 5.0 technologies will be coming to more of its lineup in 2024, so we'll see how pricing varies based on the features.

At CES, Xgimi also unveiled Aladdin, a 3-in-1 product that combines a ceiling lamp, a high-end projector, and connected speakers. As shown in the photo below, the projector blends flush with the ceiling and looks like an ordinary ceiling lamp, almost concealing the projector entirely.

XGIMI

"Aladdin is a truly unique triple-threat that represents the harmonious fusion of cutting-edge projector technology and sophisticated smart home design," said Zhong. The space-saving gadget provides a 100-inch picture directly from the ceiling, preventing direct light exposure and allowing for a 0.7:1 projection ratio. The projector earned the CES Innovation Honoree Award and is set to launch in Japan in June 2024.

Disclosure: The cost of Sabrina Ortiz's travel to Las Vegas for CES was covered by Xgimi, a common industry practice for long-distance trips. The judgments and opinions of ZDNET's writers and editors are always independent of the companies we cover.