Black Friday and Cyber Monday have ended but this week, some US retailers are still promoting deals and discounts on a broad range of tech, gadgets, and gifts.
One vendor taking this approach is HP. The PC giant has launched HP Cyber Week, a week-long sales event in the aftermath of Black Friday that includes substantial discounts on PCs, laptops, monitors, and more.
Our favorites include a bundle containing a 24" HP monitor, a wireless mouse, and a wireless keyboard. While normally set at a retail price of $240, HP has cut the price by $105, or 43%. This bundle could be a great way to set up your new home office or make sure your student is set when they go back to their dorm after the holidays.
There are two other deals, in particular, that stand out from the 55 products on sale.
The first is a cheap Chromebook. The HP Chromebook 11a is a budget-friendly ChromeOS device suitable for study or general, daily use, and comes with an 11.6" touchscreen display, a MediaTek processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. The price has been slashed to $170 from $300, a saving of $130, or 43%.
The second deal is for a HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor. This 24.5" monitor offers a Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and HP Eye Ease technology for comfortable viewing. Normally, you would expect to pay $300, but this week, HP has cut the price to $210, a saving of $90 (30%).
While we think these deals are some of the best HP currently has on offer, you can also check out HP's Cyber Week sale to find more bargains on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, printers, and peripherals.
If you spend over $599 at HP, you can save a further 5% using the e-coupon STOCKING5. Furthermore, an extra 10% off is on offer with purchases over $999 with the code STOCKING10.
