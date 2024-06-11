'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you carry a lot of keys, this titanium keyring is a must-have. Here's why
ZDNET's key takeaways
- KeyUnity Titanium D shackles are available from Amazon for $18 for the medium size, and $20 for the large.
- It's a very high quality product that's as strong as it is lightweight.
- It's pretty expensive for a key ring.
When I recently posted about my keychain carry tool, several commenters pointed out that the main key loop I was using was the weak link in my gear, and it was only a matter of time before it came apart. I clearly have some of the smartest and most observant readers on the internet, because the other day, that exact thing actually happened!
To be honest, I was expecting this. I'd already started having problems with that keyring, I was putting a fair load on it, and it was a cheap part made of poor-quality pot metal.
Also: 10 tiny 'everyday carry' tools and gadgets I keep on my keychain
But fear not! I've replaced it with something that's definitely not going to break. I kitted out my keychain with a titanium D shackle from KeyUnity. Problem solved.View at Amazon
These D shackles are made of lightweight Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy, providing superb heat, corrosion, and scratch resistance, and are four times stronger than stainless steel.
The shackles come in two sizes: medium, with a shackle opening measuring 0.5 inches (12.7 mm), and large, with a shackle opening of 0.76 inches (17 mm).
They are available in black, blue, and sandblasted finishes.
Each shackle comes in a plastic snap case, which you may find either useful or wasteful.
Also: 7 hacking tools that look harmless but can do real damage
Unlike circular split rings commonly used on keyrings that can scratch your keys and other keychain gadgets, the D shackles have a crossbar that screws in place (you'll need a small slotted screwdriver).
Worried that the thread might undo during day-to-day use? I was too, so I applied a tiny amount of low-strength threadlocker to the thread before fitting it.
This will prevent the crossbar from undoing on its own, but it will still be easy enough to remove with a screwdriver.
This D shackle isn't going anywhere!
ZDNET's buying advice
Yes, these KeyUnity titanium D shackles are expensive, but they're some of the best that I've every used. They are expertly crafted, beautifully finished, lightweight and strong. I've been using mine for several weeks now, and I'm very pleased with them.