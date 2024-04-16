'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The Jackery Explorer 1000 is one of the best portable power stations you can buy, and it's on sale
What's the deal?
Right now, you can save a huge $370 when you buy the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 on Amazon, bringing it down to just $629, a massive 37% off. Want a bundle that comes with a 200W solar panel? Now you can save even more and get the entire package for $999.
Why this deal is ZDNET-recommended
Looking to get into portable power stations but put off by the price? Yeah, I hear this a lot, which is why I'm always on the lookout for fantastic deals.
And I've found on of the best portable power stations you can buy at a price that makes it a steal.
Also: Jackery Solar Generators: Are they any good?
Jackery is one of the best brands on the market, and I've tested – and relied on for several weeks -- many of the company's units, ranging from tiny ones you can hold in your hand to huge ones on wheels. Here's one that falls into that Goldilocks zone of both price and portability -- the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station.View at Amazon
Jackery Explorer 1000 tech specs
- Capacity: 1002Wh
- Battery Chemistry: Lithium-ion
- Battery Cycle Life: 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity
- AC Output (x3): 110V, 60Hz, 1000W (2000W Peak)
- USB-A Output (x2): 5V⎓2.4A, Quick Charge 3.0x1, 18W Max
- USB-C Output (x2): 18W Max, (5V, 9V, 12V up to 3A)
- 12V Car Adapter (x1): 12V⎓10A
- AC Input: Uses external AC charger provided
- DC Input: 24V⎓7.5A
- AC Adapter Charge Time: 7.5 Hours
- Car Adapter (12V) Charge Time: 14 Hours
- Solar Panel Charge Time: 8 hours using a SolarSaga 200W solar panel
- Weight: 22 lbs (10 kg)
- Warranty: 2-year warranty + 1-year extended warranty
This is a system that's built to last. From the high-quality lithium-ion batteries to the tough, impact resistant shell, the Explorer 1000 has been designed and built to survive the rigors of outdoor life, whether that be in the back of a truck or an off-grid camp. With 1000W of AC output at you disposal -- and the unit capable of handling peak surge loads up to 2000W without any worries -- this unit can power small and medium sized electrical devices such as coffee makers, electric grills, and CPAP machines without any problem.
For your gadgets, there are two USB-C and USB-A ports, perfect for smartphones and tablets.
The LCD display on the from of the unit is simple to read and tells you everything you need to know, from the charge level of the battery to how much power is going into and out of the unit.
This is also perfect for those who want a power station to handle emergencies, such as those that arise during a storm or whatever else Mother Nature can throw at you.
Also: The best portable power stations you can buy: Expert tested
If you want a kit that comes with a 200W SolarSaga solar panel to go with the portable power station, know you are getting an absolute beast of a panel.
Measuring 2-foot x 2-foot square and 2 inches thick packed, it expends out to a panel that is 7-foot 7 inches long by 2 foot high. The panels are IP67 rated for water resistance, but Jackery does not recommend using them in the rain as water could infiltrate the power ports.
ZDNET's buying advice
The Jackery Explorer 1000 is a solid, expandable portable power station. If you're in the market for a power station, either for in-home use or for your outdoor adventures, it is an excellent choice that should give you years of use. And if problems do befall your unit, you can fall back on Jackery's excellent warranty.