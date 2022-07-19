Juicing has become a popular - and enjoyable - way to improve your health. By squeezing and pressing fruit and vegetables, you can produce a perfectly fresh pitcher of vitamins and nutrients that have enormous health benefits.
Juicing is an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, calcium, and iron from a single glass. But to get started, you need the right tools, including the right cold press juicer.
We've rounded up the best cold press juicers available so you can jump on the juicing bandwagon.
Specs: Capacity: 70 fl. oz. jug | Dimensions: 8.6" x 13.1" x 17.6" | Voltage: 120 V | Wattage: 1000 W
We had the opportunity to try Breville's Juice Fountain Cold Plus, and we have not stopped using it since. It has an oversized jug, holding 70 fluid ounces, and with a 3.5-inch extra-wide chute, the unit is able to accept whole fruit, easily chopping, dicing, and pureeing in a simple, fluid motion. Also incorporated is Breville's proprietary Cold Spin Technology, which uses an Italian-made precision mesh filter that preserves vitamins and nutrients, so they are not lost in the juicing process.
This sleek machine is equipped with two speed settings for easy adjustment and uses a rear pulp bin to cut down on its overall footprint. Juice lasts up to three days when refrigerated, giving time for the whole family to enjoy before it spoils. Overall, the Juice Fountain Cold Plus quickly produces juice without delay and is affordably priced, serving as the second-most affordable cold press juicer on our list. With your purchase comes a one-year limited warranty.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs: Capacity: 11.8 oz | Dimensions: 7.6" x 6.9" x 15.5" | Voltage: 120 V | Wattage: 150 W
The Hurom HP Slow Juicer is sized for personal use in a compact package that does not take up too much space. It is capable of making not only juice but also nut milks, like almond milk. It even creates sorbet for those humid summer evenings. Slow Squeeze Technology means that there is a slow rotation of just 43 revolutions per minute. By recreating the results of hand-squeezed juice, your juice can stay fresh longer before spoiling.
When it comes time to clean up, it is a breeze, thanks to the incorporated inner spinning brush that cleans as it strains. Because of this, it does not have the clogging issues seen in some other models. It's also easy to disassemble, so you do not have to dread clean-up every time you juice. The HP is surprisingly durable despite its size and is composed of impact-resistant ABS plastic. As an extra reassurance, this unit carries a 10-year warranty for its motor and two years on all other parts.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs: Dimensions: 11.4" x 17.8" x 12.5" | Voltage: 120 V | Wattage: 150 W
When you are on a budget, the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Juicer delivers quality at an affordable price point. Made of BPA-free plastic, it is larger than the compact HP Juicer, using slower masticating technology at up to 110 rotations per minute. It can still handle fruits, veggies, and wheatgrass, so you do not have to sacrifice your juicing options when you opt for a more affordable price tag. This unit is very easy-to-clean, as the parts are removable and, for the most part, can be put into the dishwasher. The space-saving design that makes it easy to store in your kitchen, even if you do not have a ton of space. However, there is just a single-year limited warranty, but at this price point, you could replace it and still save when compared to other pricer options.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs: Dimensions: 8" x 9.5" x 19" | Voltage: 120 V | Wattage: 240 W
The Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer EVO820 is your splurge when you have a little more to spend on your juicer. It is the most expensive unit on our list of best cold press juicers, but it is also one of the easiest. A masticating unit, it relies upon a slower, low-speed technology that produces the same results as if you were to juice your fruit and vegetables by hand. You can use the two-way flip gate to easily feed the 3.2-inch feed chute, tossing in whole fruit without the worry of slicing and dicing.
The unit can make all kinds of items, like nut milks, sorbet, and juice, with a 4-in-1 makeup for greater efficiency. If you are a fan of smoothies, it does that, too, and includes a smoothie strainer. For your sorbets, there is a blank strainer for melt-in-your-mouth sorbets. Choose from four colors. Either way, there is a 10-year limited warranty to help insure your purchase.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs: Capacity: 40 oz. | Dimensions: 8.8" x 7.1" x 16.0" | Voltage: 120 V | Wattage: 150 W
The Nama Cold Press Juicer Vitality 5800 is a beginner-friendly unit that is straightforward to use. It is mid-priced compared to other models on our list, coming in around $400, with slow masticating technology. It claims to yield up to 60% more juice than conventional high-speed juicers, using just 43 revolutions per minute to lower oxidation and heat generation. With Pure Press Technology™, there are both fine and coarse screens that use more than 6,600 micro-perforations, so you get less pulp and more juice. There are three strainers included to increase overall versatility, expanding the number of items you can use with this machine. The pulp and juice container comes with a handy lid for easy storage. Plus, with your purchase, you also receive a recipe book as an inspiration guide, as well as a quick-start guide to get you juicing that much faster.
Pros:
Cons:
The Breville Cold Fountain Plus gets our pick for the best cold press juicer. It gets our vote based on several factors, including power, design, and price. It is equipped with an oversized jug, an extra-wide chute, and exclusive Cold Spin Technology, all at a super-competitive price. And, unlike the other units, you have control over your warranty with the option to purchase extended coverage if preferred.
Cold-press juicer
Cost
Type
Warranty
Breville the Juice Fountain Cold Plus
$279.95
Centrifugal
1 year limited; can purchase extended
Hurom HP Slow Juicer
$379.00
Masticating
10-year motor; 2-year all other parts
Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer EVO820
$599.95
Masticating
10-year limited
Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Juicer
$126.99
Masticating
1 year limited
Nama Cold Press Juicer Vitality 5800
$399.00
Masticating
10-year motor; 2-year all other parts
Even with our top picks, it can be a little difficult sometimes to discern which is the best cold press juicer for your needs. These expert recommendations can help.
Choose this cold-press juicer...
If you...
Breville the Juice Fountain Cold Plus
Want the best overall option
Hurom HP Slow Juicer
Want a personal-sized juicer with style
Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer EVO820
Have a little more to spend
Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Juicer
Want a quality juicer at a competitive price
Nama Cold Press Juicer Vitality 5800
Want a juicer that is easy to operate
There are several factors to consider when choosing the best cold press juicer for you. These are some of the considerations we made when selecting the very best cold press juicers for your needs.
Cold press juicers, also known as slow juicers, are masticating machines that work at significantly lower speeds than the traditional juicer. Because they have fewer rotations per minute, cold press juicers are able to produce more juice and drier pulp for smooth, longer-lasting juice.
While some cold press juicer can be purchased for under $130, there are also others that cost as much as $600.
There are some other alternatives for the best cold press juicer that may also be worth your consideration.
