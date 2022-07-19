/>
The 5 best cold press juicers: Get juicing

What is the best cold press juicer? The Breville the Juice Fountain Cold Plus is our top pick. ZDNet analyzed features like capacity and power to determine the top cold press juicers.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

Juicing has become a popular - and enjoyable - way to improve your health. By squeezing and pressing fruit and vegetables, you can produce a perfectly fresh pitcher of vitamins and nutrients that have enormous health benefits.

Juicing is an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, calcium, and iron from a single glass. But to get started, you need the right tools, including the right cold press juicer.

We've rounded up the best cold press juicers available so you can jump on the juicing bandwagon. 

Breville the Juice Fountain Cold Plus

Best cold press juicer overall
Specs: Capacity: 70 fl. oz. jug | Dimensions: 8.6" x 13.1" x 17.6" | Voltage: 120 V | Wattage: 1000 W

We had the opportunity to try Breville's Juice Fountain Cold Plus, and we have not stopped using it since. It has an oversized jug, holding 70 fluid ounces, and with a 3.5-inch extra-wide chute, the unit is able to accept whole fruit, easily chopping, dicing, and pureeing in a simple, fluid motion. Also incorporated is Breville's proprietary Cold Spin Technology, which uses an Italian-made precision mesh filter that preserves vitamins and nutrients, so they are not lost in the juicing process. 

This sleek machine is equipped with two speed settings for easy adjustment and uses a rear pulp bin to cut down on its overall footprint. Juice lasts up to three days when refrigerated, giving time for the whole family to enjoy before it spoils. Overall, the Juice Fountain Cold Plus quickly produces juice without delay and is affordably priced, serving as the second-most affordable cold press juicer on our list. With your purchase comes a one-year limited warranty. 

Pros:

Cons:

  • Exclusive cold-spin technology

  • Extra-wide chute

  • Simple to clean

  • Not the best for leafy greens

  • Limited warranty

Hurom HP Slow Juicer

Best compact cold press juicer
Specs: Capacity: 11.8 oz | Dimensions:  7.6" x 6.9" x 15.5" | Voltage: 120 V | Wattage:  150 W

The Hurom HP Slow Juicer is sized for personal use in a compact package that does not take up too much space. It is capable of making not only juice but also nut milks, like almond milk. It even creates sorbet for those humid summer evenings. Slow Squeeze Technology means that there is a slow rotation of just 43 revolutions per minute. By recreating the results of hand-squeezed juice, your juice can stay fresh longer before spoiling. 

When it comes time to clean up, it is a breeze, thanks to the incorporated inner spinning brush that cleans as it strains. Because of this, it does not have the clogging issues seen in some other models. It's also easy to disassemble, so you do not have to dread clean-up every time you juice. The HP is surprisingly durable despite its size and is composed of impact-resistant ABS plastic. As an extra reassurance, this unit carries a 10-year warranty for its motor and two years on all other parts.

Pros:

Cons:

  • Efficient, flexible processing

  • 72-hour shelf life for juice

  • Extended motor warranty

  • Narrower chute

  • Can be slower than other juicers

Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Juicer

Best budget cold press juicer
Specs: Dimensions:  11.4" x 17.8" x 12.5" | Voltage: 120 V | Wattage: 150 W

When you are on a budget, the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Juicer delivers quality at an affordable price point. Made of BPA-free plastic, it is larger than the compact HP Juicer, using slower masticating technology at up to 110 rotations per minute. It can still handle fruits, veggies, and wheatgrass, so you do not have to sacrifice your juicing options when you opt for a more affordable price tag. This unit is very easy-to-clean, as the parts are removable and, for the most part, can be put into the dishwasher. The space-saving design that makes it easy to store in your kitchen, even if you do not have a ton of space. However, there is just a single-year limited warranty, but at this price point, you could replace it and still save when compared to other pricer options.

Pros:

Cons:

  • Low price

  • Powerful motor

  • Compact size

  • Smaller chute

  • Not ideal for large batches

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer EVO820

Best cold press juicer splurge
Specs: Dimensions: 8" x 9.5" x 19" | Voltage: 120 V | Wattage: 240 W

The Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer EVO820 is your splurge when you have a little more to spend on your juicer. It is the most expensive unit on our list of best cold press juicers, but it is also one of the easiest. A masticating unit, it relies upon a slower, low-speed technology that produces the same results as if you were to juice your fruit and vegetables by hand. You can use the two-way flip gate to easily feed the 3.2-inch feed chute, tossing in whole fruit without the worry of slicing and dicing. 

The unit can make all kinds of items, like nut milks, sorbet, and juice, with a 4-in-1 makeup for greater efficiency. If you are a fan of smoothies, it does that, too, and includes a smoothie strainer. For your sorbets, there is a blank strainer for melt-in-your-mouth sorbets. Choose from four colors. Either way, there is a 10-year limited warranty to help insure your purchase.

Pros:

Cons:

  • Quiet operation

  • Incorporated flap gate 

  • Extended limited warranty

  • Very pricey

  • Not dishwasher-safe

Nama Cold Press Juicer Vitality 5800

Best cold press juicer for beginners
Specs: Capacity: 40 oz. | Dimensions:  8.8"  x 7.1"  x 16.0" | Voltage: 120 V | Wattage: 150 W  

The Nama Cold Press Juicer Vitality 5800 is a beginner-friendly unit that is straightforward to use. It is mid-priced compared to other models on our list, coming in around $400, with slow masticating technology. It claims to yield up to 60% more juice than conventional high-speed juicers, using just 43 revolutions per minute to lower oxidation and heat generation. With Pure Press Technology™, there are both fine and coarse screens that use more than 6,600 micro-perforations, so you get less pulp and more juice. There are three strainers included to increase overall versatility, expanding the number of items you can use with this machine. The pulp and juice container comes with a handy lid for easy storage. Plus, with your purchase, you also receive a recipe book as an inspiration guide, as well as a quick-start guide to get you juicing that much faster.  

Pros:

Cons:

  • Easy to clean

  • Simple to use

  • Quiet operation

  • Smaller chute

  • On the pricier side

What is the best cold press juicer?

The Breville Cold Fountain Plus gets our pick for the best cold press juicer. It gets our vote based on several factors, including power, design, and price. It is equipped with an oversized jug, an extra-wide chute, and exclusive Cold Spin Technology, all at a super-competitive price. And, unlike the other units, you have control over your warranty with the option to purchase extended coverage if preferred.

Cold-press juicer

Cost 

Type

Warranty

Breville the Juice Fountain Cold Plus

$279.95

Centrifugal

1 year limited; can purchase extended

Hurom HP Slow Juicer

$379.00

Masticating

10-year motor; 2-year all other parts

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer EVO820

$599.95

Masticating

10-year limited

Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Juicer

$126.99

Masticating

1 year limited

Nama Cold Press Juicer Vitality 5800

$399.00

Masticating

10-year motor; 2-year all other parts

Which is the right cold press juicer for you?

Even with our top picks, it can be a little difficult sometimes to discern which is the best cold press juicer for your needs. These expert recommendations can help. 

Choose this cold-press juicer...

If you...

Breville the Juice Fountain Cold Plus

Want the best overall option

Hurom HP Slow Juicer

Want a personal-sized juicer with style

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer EVO820

Have a little more to spend

Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Juicer

Want a quality juicer at a competitive price

Nama Cold Press Juicer Vitality 5800

Want a juicer that is easy to operate

How did we choose these cold press juicers?

There are several factors to consider when choosing the best cold press juicer for you. These are some of the considerations we made when selecting the very best cold press juicers for your needs.

  • Type of juicer: There are both centrifugal and masticating juicers that vary significantly in their approach to juicing. While centrifugal juicers tend to provide juice faster, slower masticating juicers can provide more juice and also juice that lasts longer than other methods.
  • Power: Be sure to check the wattage for each unit, as it can greatly affect the power of your juicer. The higher the wattage, the faster your juicer will work. A higher wattage also helps your juicer work with trickier ingredients, like wheatgrass and nuts.
  • Cleaning process: It is also important to consider how you will clean your juicer. Many machines come with cleaning tools or are designed to provide an easier cleaning process, significantly cutting down on the time it takes to get that fresh glass of juice in your hands.    
  • Size: Not everyone has a ton of kitchen space, so we looked for the best cold press juicers that will accommodate kitchens of all sizes. 

What is a cold press juicer?

Cold press juicers, also known as slow juicers, are masticating machines that work at significantly lower speeds than the traditional juicer. Because they have fewer rotations per minute, cold press juicers are able to produce more juice and drier pulp for smooth, longer-lasting juice.  

How much does a cold press juicer cost?

While some cold press juicer can be purchased for under $130, there are also others that cost as much as $600. 

Are there alternative cold press juicers worth considering?

There are some other alternatives for the best cold press juicer that may also be worth your consideration.

AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor: An option under $150

Ninja Cold Press Pro: Great for those new to juicing

Be sure to check out our top picks for your kitchen, including the best blender, the best food processor, and the best kitchen gifts for your home cook! 

