A flower delivery service is a fast and easy way to send a gorgeous bouquet of roses or floral arrangement to a loved one. Many online services offer international shipping, so even if your family and friends are an ocean away, you can still show them you care with a birthday gift basket or "just because" flowers.

Local florists also have delivery services available within designated areas, so you can send roses to your wife at work on your anniversary or daisies to your grandma across town for her birthday. You can even opt for same-day delivery in a lot of cases, which is great if you've put off getting a Valentine's Day or Mother's day gift until the last minute.

There are even flower delivery services dedicated to creating more sustainable business practices by offering eco-friendly packaging, sustainably sourced blooms and plants, and partnering with farmers who use environmentally friendly methods to prevent soil erosion and to recycle water.

I've put together a list of the best flower delivery services and broke down their selections, business practices, and delivery policies to help you send gorgeous arrangements and bouquets for almost any occasion.

1-800 Flowers More than roses and chocolate 1-800 Flowers.com For over 40 years, 1-800 Flowers has been providing high-quality flower arrangements for almost any occasion. They offer same-day delivery on hundreds of bouquets and other gifts like chocolates and jewelry. You can bundle a flower arrangement with balloons, candles, or candies for an extra surprise. If flowers aren't your thing, you can send gift baskets with specialty chocolates, supplies for cozy tea time, keto-friendly, and gluten-free snacks, and even wine. And if you ever feel overwhelmed by the sheer variety of flowers, arrangements, and gifts, 1-800 Flowers has handy guides for deciphering what different colors of flowers mean, how to care for different plants, and how to preserve your bouquet for longer-lasting displays. Pros: Same-day delivery available

Balloons, gift baskets, food available

Arrangements for almost any occasion

International shipping Cons: Wine delivery not available in all states

FTD Over 100 years of experience FTD FTD was founded by 10 florists in 1910 who, along with local delivery and pickup, allowed customers to send orders via telegraph; and now, over 110 years later, they're keeping with that innovative spirit by allowing you to send floral arrangements across the country and around the world via the internet. Along with fresh-cut flower arrangements, you can order fruit baskets, baked goods, charcuterie baskets, and specialty chocolates; and if you're planning an employee appreciation or corporate event, you can bulk order small gift baskets for attendees. They also offer same-day delivery on dozens of arrangements, so even if you're left scrambling at the last minute, you can still send a beautiful, thoughtful, bouquet. Pros: Same day delivery available

International shipping

24/7 customer service

7 day freshness guarantee Cons: Limited Sunday deliveries

The Bouqs Co. Offers a floral delivery subscription The Bouqs Co. The Bouqs Co. was founded in 2012 with a mission to provide farm-direct, sustainable sourcing for floral arrangements and bouquets. They partner with growers who use sustainable growing practices like recycling water from irrigation systems, using planting methods that reduce soil erosion, and working towards a net-zero carbon output. Along with traditional roses, carnations, and sunflowers you see in most bouquets, The Bouqs Co. offers unusual blooms like pink ginger along with lush greenery for eye-catching arrangements. And aside from one-time orders for holidays and special occasions, you can sign up for their floral delivery subscription. Subscriptions range from $40 to $65, depending on the bouquet size, and you can choose a delivery frequency from weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, or bi-monthly so your home can have fresh floral arrangements all year long. Pros: Flower subscriptions available

Eco-friendly gift options

Same- or Next-Day delivery available

Sustainable bloom sourcing Cons: Pricier than other services

Urbanstems Also ships dried flower and plant bouquets Urbanstems Urbanstems is the flower delivery service for anyone who may think it's silly to spend money on something that is going to last a few weeks, at most. The company not only offers traditional floral arrangements, but they also ship dried flower and plant bouquets that will last as long as you want them to. And since dried arrangements don't need water or light to look their best, they're a great gift idea for anyone who might not have inherited a green thumb. Urbanstems also offers a subscription service for weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly deliveries of fresh or dried flowers; subscriptions range from $55 to $105 per delivery, depending on the size of the bouquet and type of plants used. And if flowers aren't really your style, you can choose from a wide variety of succulents and leafy potted plants to add to your growing collection of plant babies. Pros: Dried flower arrangements

Subscription service

Farm-sourced plants Cons: On the pricey side

No same-day delivery options

Farmgirl Flowers Hand-crafted by in-house florists Farmgirl Flowers Farmgirl Flowers was founded in San Francisco back in 2010 on the idea that "less is more," and with the mission to cut down on plastic waste generated by the floral industry. Each bouquet is hand-crafted by in-house florists and wrapped in burlap before shipping off to you or a loved one. Founder and CEO, Christina Stembel chose burlap because it is compostable, and began working with area coffee roasters to buy up their used burlap sacks for packing materials; burlap can also help flowers stay fresher longer when damp, providing needed water to thirsty blooms. Along with more eco-friendly packaging and gorgeous blooms, Farmgirl Flowers has a special store page for bouquets that have free shipping, a store page for arrangements under $70, and a dedicated page to check out new arrangements. They also have a small selection of preserved and dried bouquets for longer-lasting displays. Pros: Eco-friendly packaging

Free shipping available

Affordable bouquet options Cons: No same or next day delivery

Does not ship internationally or to Alaska and Hawaii

What if I prefer to shop local? If you prefer to support local businesses rather than order online, you can call your local florist to see if they offer deliveries for bouquets; most do have some form of local delivery, but call ahead to see about availability, delivery radius, and any restrictions they may have. This is especially important around holidays like Valentine's Day and Mother's Day since there can be high demand for florists, and delivery may be limited.

Can I specify delivery days and times? Of course! Whether you order online or from a local florist, you can absolutely let them know you want the flowers delivered on a specific day and time. Just remember that once that bouquet leaves the florist, there is a very real possibility of a carrier delay. Whether it's staffing issues, severe weather, or inventory system mix-ups, there is always the possibility that your bouquet could arrive later (or earlier if things run very smoothly!) than expected. Damage during transit is a possibility as well. Things get bumped around, and flowers aren't exactly known for their longevity. But if your bouquet arrives with dead or severely damaged blooms, contact customer service. Be patient, and be nice to the customer service folks when asking about delays, refunds, or exchanges; they can't control what happens to your bouquet once it leaves the shop.

Why are flower bouquets so expensive? Fresh-cut flowers don't last for very long outside of a vase or refrigerated florist case, so you often pay extra for expedited shipping. Fresh flowers also cost a lot of time, energy, and money to grow and arrange. Florists are highly trained to spot and treat any plant diseases that may affect greenhouse inventory as well as how to expertly arrange bouquets to look their best. Increased demand around holidays also affects pricing, since florists have to work extra hard to meet delivery deadlines and the increase in customers. Especially for Valentine's Day, be prepared to spend $50 or more for a floral arrangement, even if it's not roses.

What are the best flowers for Valentine's Day? Red roses are an essential staple of Valentine's Day bouquets, but local and online florists alike have tons of other options if you're looking for something a little different. Gerber daisies, tulips, and even bromeliads can be a fun, outside-the-box way to show someone you care. I've also found a few specific arrangements and bouquets from various delivery services to help you find the perfect one.



