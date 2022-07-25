Pets enrich our lives in many ways, but most people would agree that constant shedding is not one of them. Especially if you have multiple pets, it's important to find a vacuum that is made to handle all that pet hair.
Pet hair vacuums are a must because they tend to have added tools specifically for cleaning pet hair, are designed in ways so they do not clog up with pet hair, and boast other features that pet owners will love.
Below you can read about the top vacuums for cleaning pet hair. We selected these cleaners based on price points, power, and pet hair features in particular.
Specs:
The CleanView by BISSELL has a number of features explicitly focused on cleaning up pet hair. It has a visible Triple Action Brush Tool that loosens pet hair. Cord Rewind makes putting the machine away a breeze. The large tank empties with a press of a button and has a clear design to show when it is full.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs:
The EUREKA PowerSpeed is another vacuum with a clear, bagless canister. If you're looking for a budget option, then this is an affordable range. It's also designed for pets and comes with a pet turbo tool.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs:
Those who have small rooms with many pieces of upholstery may want to invest in a stick vacuum. This model charges, and then you can use it cord-free. It's hard to believe a stick vacuum could handle a home with pet hair, but this model was made for the task.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs:
This model also has a clear canister for easy emptying. A strong feature of the machine is its swivel steering. This model also comes with a more powerful motor than others on the list.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs:
Sometimes all you want is an easy handheld model to clean up the dirt your pet tracks in or pick up a small area your pet shed its fur in, such as after they have been brushed and if you need to spot clean your car. That's where the BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum comes in. It's battery-powered and cordless for the easiest use.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs:
Do you love your pets but also have guests over here and there who are allergic to animals? Then you might want to look into a model like this one that focuses on clearing pet-related and other allergens out of your home.
Pros:
Cons:
Our best overall pick is the BISSELL CleanView Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner. We selected it because it has the most pet-friendly features for the fairest price point. The powerful motor, clear canister and Pet TurboEraser Tool help you beat those piles of fur that tend to accumulate in a home with pets before you know it.
Best pet hair vacuums
Price
Power
Weight
BISSELL CleanView Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner
$105
8-amp motor
13.65 pounds
EUREKA PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Pet Turbo
$99
8-amp motor
12.3 pounds
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$349.99
V8 digital motor with 110,000rpm
5.63 pounds
Hoover Power Drive UH74210PC
$149.99
120V/11A motor
16 pounds
BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum 2390
$72
14.4V lithium-ion battery-powered
3 pounds
BISSELL MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Vacuum with HEPA Filter Sealed System 31259
$257
7-amp motor
15.7 pounds
Different machines are best for different needs. Review the situations below to see which products make the most sense for you:
If you have multiple pets and/or pets with thick coats: Dogs with thick double coats, multiple pets or pets with long hair will require the heaviest duty machines. Look for vacuum cleaners that have powerful motors, clear bins so you can see when they are full and large dirt cap capacities. Off our list, the Hoover Power Drive would be a good option, with BISSELL CleanView and EUREKA PowerSpeed as other good options.
If you have small, tight room spaces: Stick vacuums like the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner were made for these types of situations. If a stick vacuum isn't for you, look into a vacuum with a swivel head for easy steering and plenty of multipurpose pull-off tools to get into tight areas, like the Hoover Power Drive. The BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum might also be a good choice if you have the tightest spaces to clean up.
If you have mobility concerns: Look for a very lightweight vacuum. This might be another situation when the stick vacuum models work. Handheld models are also perfect for many people with limited mobility.
If you or someone you know has pet allergies: Get an internally sealed vacuum, so it doesn't spread allergens and has a HEPA filter. On our list, the BISSELL MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Vacuum with HEPA Filter is a good choice for people with allergies.
If your pets are on the furniture often: Make sure to get a vacuum with a strong upholstery tool to help clean stubborn hair off of fabrics. BISSELL is known for its Pet TurboEraser Tool, which has a rotating brush inside the attachment piece to help pick up stubborn pet hair.
Choose this vacuum for pet hair…
If you want or are…
BISSELL CleanView Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner
Best pet hair vacuum removal
EUREKA PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Pet Turbo
Best budget pet vacuum cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Best Dyson vacuum cleaner for pet hair
Hoover Power Drive UH74210PC
Most powerful pet hair vacuum cleaner
BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum 2390
Best rechargeable handheld pet vacuum
BISSELL MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off
Vacuum with HEPA Filter Sealed System 31259
Best pet hair vacuum allergies
We chose these products based on a number of criteria like vacuum features, ease of use, and reviews quality.
Those features entailed:
Pet hair vacuums are designed all the way around to work effectively with a large intake of hair. One top feature is that these products usually have a no-tangle roller to avoid hair clogs. Large see-through canisters often help you know when the machine is full to avoid pet fur backup. A wide variety of multipurpose tools help you clean pet fur, dirt and dander off of different surfaces. Multi-level filtration, multiple motors and MultiCyclonic designs help keep suction strong even in the face of piles of pet fur. These products also tend to feature larger canisters and dirt cap capacities so you can vacuum bigger messes for longer.
HEPA filters work by pushing air through a fine mesh, which then traps small particles like pet dander, dust mites, pollen and smoke. That's why a HEPA filter can work so well if you have to clear up pet allergens: it can help trap and clear up pet dander.
AW stands for air watts. An air watt measures how many watts are used to carry air through a vacuum cleaner. It's a measure that tells you how strong the vacuum's suction power is. On canister vacuums, 220AW+ is an excellent rating, and over 100AW is great for other types like stick vacuums. Suction is a strong consideration for pet hair vacuums since strong suction can help you get fur off of surfaces much easier. Many specs don't list the AW rating instead of listing other power-based specs like motor power, so don't worry about AW ratings too much.
A good stick vacuum will have plenty of suction to handle pet hair with ease. Added features like powerful motors, two-tier radial cyclones and whole machine filtration, like on the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, make it powerful enough to handle stubborn pet hair.
However, the bin and dirt caps will naturally not be as big as a canister vacuum, which is a point to consider when comparing canister and stick vacuums. Stick vacuums also tend to be more expensive.
Other strong products could be good choices but didn't quite make the list because of price, dirt capacity, online reviews or not as many pet hair features.
Some of the honorable mentions include: