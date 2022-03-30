Best plant subscription 2022: Get new plants delivered

You can get a subscription for anything these days -- food, clothing, jewelry, makeup, and even plants. While it might seem unconventional, plant subscription boxes allow anyone anywhere to get quality plants delivered right to their home so they can bring the outdoors in.

Whether you're looking to add to your ever-growing plant collection or try your hand at a green thumb, plant subscription services make it easy to experience different plants and learn how to sustain a healthy indoor garden.

We've rounded up the best subscription plant services that are budget-friendly, cater to specific types of plants, and offer plenty of options no matter your plant preferences.

The Sill Best overall The Sill The Sill has everything you need in a plant subscription: plenty of subscription tier options, a pet-friendly option, included ceramic planters, and detailed information on how to actually keep your plants thriving in their new home with access to The Sill's digital Care Library. Subscriptions start at $50 a month for a small plant and $60 for a medium plant. The Sill has a large variety of plants you'll get in your monthly curated box categorized by light level, plant benefits, what room it'll live in, and more. If your plant arrives damaged or with issues for some reason, The Sill will replace it free of charge. Keep in mind that you're tied down to a three-month commitment right off the bat -- you can only cancel or skip your subscription after those three months. Pros Price includes a ceramic planter for each plant

Access to digital Care Library and videos about your plants

Different size plant options Cons Three-month commitment is required

Most expensive option for indoor plants

Additional cost for pet-friendly plants

Knock! Knock! Best for outdoor plants Knock! Knock! If you're looking for outdoor plants, Knock! Knock! It is the best plant subscription service for customized outdoor arrangements. The company delivers seasonal outdoor arrangements meant to live on your porch and grow and mature over time as the season goes on. You can select your arrangement based on your area's sunlight level (full sun, partial sun, or full shade). Shipment happens three times a year in spring (March through May), summer (June and July), and fall (September and October), and each delivery comes with two plant arrangements that have greenery, flowers, and more. However, if you're a new customer, you may have to wait until the next shipment to get your arrangement since once the seasonal inventory is gone, it is gone. Pros All plants are in season, so you know they'll thrive

Get a beautiful arrangement Cons Have to buy at very specific times

You can't skip your subscription

It doesn't come with a pot

Succulent Studios Best for succulents Succulent Studios Succulents may be some of the most popular indoor plants thanks to easy maintenance and variety of size, color, and style. Those looking to grow their succulent collection should check out Succulent Studio's monthly subscription. For $10 a month plus shipping, you receive two eight-week-old succulents with care instructions. The succulents come from the company's Southern California headquarters using organic fertilizers with 100% plastic-free packaging with biodegradable parts. If you ever need a break from new succulents, you can always skip a month or gift a month to a friend. Pros Inexpensive

Box comes with two plants

Can gift a month to someone else Cons It does not come with a pot

Tinier plants

Horti Best budget-friendly Horti Horti's subscription box specializes in helping you earn the ins and outs of taking care of indoor plants at a budget-friendly price. The company offers three subscription options: new to planting, pet-friendly, and Horti's picks. Your first box will ease you into caring for your new plant since Horti will choose hardy plants that are easy to care for. Then, as you grow your confidence in caring for plants over the months, Horti will introduce more exotic species to your box. Another great feature about Horti is its optional plant insurance, which allows you to send a photo of your plant if it's having issues. The company's Plant Doctor then diagnoses the issue, give you care tips, and more. If the worst happens and your plant succumbs to its problems, plant insurance will allow you to get it replaced. Pros Offers additional plant insurance

A great option for beginners

The subscription includes a planter Cons No selection of flowering plants

Be prepared for shipping delays in the winter months (due to weather conditions, so plants don't die in transit)

House Plant Box Best variety of options House Plant Box By far, the plant subscription with the most options is the House Plant Box from the House Plant Shop. There are 11 subscription box options: an air plant box, large plant box, aquatic plant box, cactus box, pet-friendly box, seasonal box, seedbox, and more, starting at $15.99. Each monthly box comes with a plant information and care card, so no matter what plant variety you get, you'll be able to take care of it. You can switch box options anytime to add variety to your collection, and you can also pause your subscription at any time to focus on the plants you do have. Pros Plenty of different subscription options depending on what plant(s) you are interested in

Can switch boxes or skip anytime Cons Only one out of 11 subscription options comes with a permanent pot

Smaller plant options

What are the best indoor plants? The best indoor plants will depend on your home's environment -- specifically when it comes to lighting. Low-light plants include snake plants or button ferns, while plants like lots of sunlight and are near a window are Ficus, Bird of Paradise, and orchids. You'll also have to consider if you need a non-toxic plant if you have pets. Unfortunately, many plants are toxic to animals, so be sure to choose a pet-friendly plant subscription if you opt for one of the services on this list.

What is the best plant subscription box? While all of these are excellent choices, we'd recommend Horti and The Sill as the top options for a plant subscription box. However, if you're looking for outdoor plants specifically, Knock! Knock! is your best bet. And, if you're most interested in growing succulents, the Succulent Studios box would be the best choice for you. Plant subscription Price # of plants Subscription details The Sill Starting at $50/month 1 Comes with ceramic plant and access to digital plant Care Library Knock! Knock! $65 3x per year 2 Arrangements come not fully matured so they can grow over the season Succulent Studios $10/month (plus shipping) 2 Can skip a month or gift to a friend Horti Starting at $22/month 1-2 Comes with a planter of your choice and optional plant insurance House Plant Box Starting at $15.99/month 1-2 11 different types of plant boxes to choose from

How did we choose these plant subscriptions? We researched all the top plant subscription brands in order to compile this list. We looked at key factors such as plant variety, price, quality, and more to make our decisions. We also read reviews from real customers to ensure we were picking reputable choices.