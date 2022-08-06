A refrigerator is an appliance that's critical to your household, so you might as well make it the best. However, in many cases, a fridge is no longer just a fridge. Freezers typically are included in refrigerators, as are ice machines, water dispensers, and even a built-in Keurig. Where does one even begin the search for a new refrigerator?
Specs
The GE Profile Smart Appliances 35.75'' French Door 27.7 cubic foot ENERGY STAR Refrigerator comes with its own Keurig K-Cup Brewing System built in to one of the doors -- a bonus many do not expect in a refrigerator. You can brew a single cup right at your fridge without the need for a separate Keurig machine. It is WiFi-capable, so you have voice-controlled water heating whenever you want it. That's far from all of the features you get with this fridge. There is advanced water filtration, plus a hot water option that you can scheduled ahead when you use the GE Kitchen App. TwinChill evaporators keep food fresh by maintaining dual climate zones. Plus, there is flexible shelving with a dropdown tray so you can get the most out of your refrigerator. Its stainless steel exterior is fingerprint-resistant, and inside, you will find LED lights for clear visibility.
Specs
Also on the higher price end is the Bosch 800 Series Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker. Because it is a counter-depth model, it has a much smaller capacity than other models on our list of best refrigerators, but this is a leading model among smaller options. With a three-door design, it offers humidity-controlled compartments with recessed LED lighting for visibility. If you need to adjust the temperature, there is a touch-controlled panel for easy adjustments. It is sleek in stainless steel. Inside, there are five tempered glass shelves that are mostly adjustable, with three-gallon door bins and dual humidity-controlled drawers. A water dispenser is incorporated, plus it comes with an automatic ice maker to cover all your basics.
Specs
The LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Filtered Ice and Smart Cooling boasts smart cooling zones powered by LG Smart Cooling. There's the Door Cooling + feature to cool the entirety of the fridge, plus Multi-Air Flow to control humidity and temperature. This model is smart-enabled via its accompanying LG ThinQ app, greatly simplifying operation and navigation when you are in a hurry. You'll find an incorporated water filter, plus LED lighting inside for easy navigation. There is ample freezer space, so storage is hardly a concern, and if you hit a snag, SmartDiagnosis helps make troubleshooting a breeze. A smudge-proof stainless steel exterior matched with an ENERGY STAR-certified design makes this a fantastic fit when you are looking for the best bottom freezer.
Specs
When you don't have a lot to spend, the Samsung Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone and Ice Maker in Stainless Steel could be the right pick for you with a price that's under $1,000. It uses FlexZone technology to allow for convertible top and bottom zones, plus Twin Cooling to tackle humidity and prevent pesky freezer burn. The shelves are adjustable to really make this your own, and despite being ENERGY STAR-certified, the ice machine is well-supported, producing nearly four pounds of ice each day. Thoughtful details like recessed and reversible handles, LED lighting, a reversible door, and a fingerprint-resistant finish all make this model a fantastic pick for the best budget refrigerator you can buy.
Specs
The Samsung Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator is the priciest model on our list of best refrigerators, but it brings with it some of the best smart technology available. This refrigerator is designed to play a key role in the daily life of your family, enabling you to coordinate schedules, share pictures, and even create the soundtrack of your home through Spotify capability. You manage the refrigerator through both WiFi and Bixby and can control temperatures and monitor what's going on inside. Meanwhile, the digital Family Board works like your family's own paperless bulletin board, with pictures, stickers, and notes. Stainless steel cooling is provided throughout with Twin Cooling Plus, plus there is a large-capacity ice machine of 4.2 pounds [does it produce this many pounds of ice max or does the machine weigh 4.2 lbs?].
Our pick for the best refrigerator is the GE Profile Smart Appliances 35.75'' French Door 27.7 cubic foot ENERGY STAR Refrigerator. It is perfect for the coffee lover, with its own Keurig K-Cup Brewing System, allowing you to brew a single cup of coffee or tea using the refrigerator. It is a smart refrigerator that is WiFi-capable for voice-controlled water heating.
There are several factors that help determine the best refrigerators.
Before you choose the best refrigerator for your home, be sure to consider the size and type to ensure it is the right fit for your home.
There are five main types of refrigerators:
Consider the size and style of your kitchen before you decide which is the best refrigerator for you.
Refrigerators generally last between 10 and 20 years, depending on use. Most experts recommend replacement over repair after a fridge ages over 10 years, as technology improves each year in greater energy efficiency.
The five models on our list are far from the only models available today, so here are a few that almost made our list of the best refrigerators.
