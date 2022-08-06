/>
The 5 best refrigerators: Just chill

What is the best refrigerator? The GE Profile Smart Appliances 35.75-inch French Door Refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup Brewing System is our top choice, but we also found several other honorable mentions that may be worthy of your kitchen. We researched pfridges from all the popular brands and compared them by price, type, capacity, and more.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

A refrigerator is an appliance that's critical to your household, so you might as well make it the best. However, in many cases, a fridge is no longer just a fridge. Freezers typically are included in refrigerators, as are ice machines, water dispensers, and even a built-in Keurig. Where does one even begin the search for a new refrigerator?

That is where we come in. 

When just any refrigerator won't do, these are the best refrigerators for your home and family.

GE Profile Smart Appliances 35.75-inch French Door 27.7 cu. ft. Energy Star Refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup Brewing System

Best refrigerator overall
GE Profile Smart Appliances 35.75-inch French Door 27.7 cu. ft. Energy Star Refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup Brewing System review | Best fridge

Specs

  • Size: 69.875''x35.75''x36.25''
  • Freezer capacity: 9.17 cubic feet
  • Refrigerator capacity: 18.5 cubic feet
  • Energy consumption: 725 KWh/year

The GE Profile Smart Appliances 35.75'' French Door 27.7 cubic foot ENERGY STAR Refrigerator comes with its own Keurig K-Cup Brewing System built in to one of the doors -- a bonus many do not expect in a refrigerator. You can brew a single cup right at your fridge without the need for a separate Keurig machine. It is WiFi-capable, so you have voice-controlled water heating whenever you want it. That's far from all of the features you get with this fridge. There is advanced water filtration, plus a hot water option that you can scheduled ahead when you use the GE Kitchen App. TwinChill evaporators keep food fresh by maintaining dual climate zones. Plus, there is flexible shelving with a dropdown tray so you can get the most out of your refrigerator. Its stainless steel exterior is fingerprint-resistant, and inside, you will find LED lights for clear visibility. 

Pros

Cons

  • Smart technology
  • Built-in Keurig function
  • Shabbos (Sabbath) mode
  • Higher energy consumption
  • Not the cheapest
View now at Home DepotView now at WayfairView now at Lowes

Bosch 800 Series Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker B36CL80SNS

Best counter-depth refrigerator
Bosch 800 Series Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker B36CL80SNS review | Best fridge

Specs

  • Size: 71.5"x35⅝"x24" 
  • Freezer capacity: 6 cubic feet
  • Refrigerator capacity: 15 cubic feet
  • Energy consumption: 570 KWh/year

Also on the higher price end is the Bosch 800 Series Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker. Because it is a counter-depth model, it has a much smaller capacity than other models on our list of best refrigerators, but this is a leading model among smaller options. With a three-door design, it offers humidity-controlled compartments with recessed LED lighting for visibility. If you need to adjust the temperature, there is a touch-controlled panel for easy adjustments. It is sleek in stainless steel. Inside, there are five tempered glass shelves that are mostly adjustable, with three-gallon door bins and dual humidity-controlled drawers. A water dispenser is incorporated, plus it comes with an automatic ice maker to cover all your basics.

Pros

Cons

  • Exclusive FarmFresh technology
  • Advanced icemaker
  • LED illumination
  • Smaller capacity
  • No smart technology 
View now at Best BuyView now at Amazon

LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Filtered Ice and Smart Cooling LRDCS2603S

Best bottom freezer
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Filtered Ice and Smart Cooling LRDCS2603S review | Best fridge

Specs

  • Size: 68.63"x32.75"x34.88"
  • Freezer capacity: 8.3 cubic feet
  • Refrigerator capacity: 17.2 cubic feet
  • Energy consumption: 562 KWh/year

The LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Filtered Ice and Smart Cooling boasts smart cooling zones powered by LG Smart Cooling. There's the Door Cooling + feature to cool the entirety of the fridge, plus Multi-Air Flow to control humidity and temperature. This model is smart-enabled via its accompanying LG ThinQ app, greatly simplifying operation and navigation when you are in a hurry. You'll find an incorporated water filter, plus LED lighting inside for easy navigation. There is ample freezer space, so storage is hardly a concern, and if you hit a snag, SmartDiagnosis helps make troubleshooting a breeze. A smudge-proof stainless steel exterior matched with an ENERGY STAR-certified design makes this a fantastic fit when you are looking for the best bottom freezer. 

Pros

Cons

  • Very affordable
  • Great capacity
  • ENERGY STAR-certified
  • No smart technology 
  • Limited features
View now at Home DepotView now at LGView now at Amazon

Samsung Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone and Ice Maker in Stainless Steel RT18M6215SR

Best budget refrigerator
Samsung Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone and Ice Maker in Stainless Steel RT18M6215SR review | Best fridge

Specs

  • Size: 66¾"x28¾"x66¾"
  • Freezer capacity:  4.9 cubic feet
  • Refrigerator capacity: 12.7 cubic feet
  • Energy consumption: 448 kWh

When you don't have a lot to spend, the Samsung Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone and Ice Maker in Stainless Steel could be the right pick for you with a price that's under $1,000. It uses FlexZone technology to allow for convertible top and bottom zones, plus Twin Cooling to tackle humidity and prevent pesky freezer burn. The shelves are adjustable to really make this your own, and despite being ENERGY STAR-certified, the ice machine is well-supported, producing nearly four pounds of ice each day. Thoughtful details like recessed and reversible handles, LED lighting, a reversible door, and a fingerprint-resistant finish all make this model a fantastic pick for the best budget refrigerator you can buy.

Pros

Cons

  • Affordably priced
  • Top freezer design
  • FlexZone capability
  • Very small capacity
  • Limited features
View now at SamsungView now at Best BuyView now at AppliancesConnection

Samsung Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator RF28R7551SG

Best smart refrigerator
Samsung Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator RF28R7551SG review | Best fridge

Specs

  • Size: 70"x35¾"x70"
  • Freezer capacity: 8.3 cubic feet
  • Refrigerator capacity: 15.6 cubic feet
  • Energy consumption: 755 kWh

The Samsung Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator is the priciest model on our list of best refrigerators, but it brings with it some of the best smart technology available. This refrigerator is designed to play a key role in the daily life of your family, enabling you to coordinate schedules, share pictures, and even create the soundtrack of your home through Spotify capability. You manage the refrigerator through both WiFi and Bixby and can control temperatures and monitor what's going on inside. Meanwhile, the digital Family Board works like your family's own paperless bulletin board, with pictures, stickers, and notes. Stainless steel cooling is provided throughout with Twin Cooling Plus, plus there is a large-capacity ice machine of 4.2 pounds [does it produce this many pounds of ice max or does the machine weigh 4.2 lbs?].

Pros

Cons

  • Large capacity
  • App-compatible
  • Smart features
  • Power-hungry
  • Limited warranty
View now at SamsungView now at Best Buy

What is the best refrigerator?

Our pick for the best refrigerator is the GE Profile Smart Appliances 35.75'' French Door 27.7 cubic foot ENERGY STAR Refrigerator. It is perfect for the coffee lover, with its own Keurig K-Cup Brewing System, allowing you to brew a single cup of coffee or tea using the refrigerator. It is a smart refrigerator that is WiFi-capable for voice-controlled water heating. 

To help, here is an overview of the best refrigerators.

Refrigerator

Cost

Type

Total capacity (cubic feet)

GE Profile Smart Appliances 35.75'' French Door 27.7 cu. ft. ENERGY STAR Refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup Brewing System

$3,418.00

French Door

27.7 

Bosch 800 Series Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker

$3,239.00

Counter-Depth

21 

LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Filtered Ice and Smart Cooling

$1,598.00

Bottom Freezer

25.5 

Samsung Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone™ and Ice Maker in Stainless Steel

$944.00

Top Freezer

17.6

Samsung Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator 

$3,509.99

French Door

27.7

Which is the right refrigerator for you?

To help you choose the best refrigerator for you, consider these expert recommendations on our top five.

Choose this refrigerator...

If you want...

GE Profile Smart Appliances 35.75'' French Door 27.7 cu. ft. ENERGY STAR Refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup Brewing System

Large capacity matched by affordable features

Bosch 800 Series Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker

A generous counter-depth refrigerator 

LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Filtered Ice and Smart Cooling

A traditional bottom freezer refrigerator

Samsung Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone and Ice Maker in Stainless Steel

A budget-friendly option 

Samsung Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator 

Smart technology for your fridge

How did we choose these refrigerators?

There are several factors that help determine the best refrigerators. 

  • Type: There are multiple types of refrigerators that you can buy, whether it is a bottom-freezer design or a side-by-side option. Consider your preference before searching for a fridge.
  • Finish: The most popular design on our list includes a fingerprint-resistant, smudge-proof exterior made of stainless steel, but there are many different styles available based on your preferences.
  • Dispensers: Whether it is an ice maker or a water dispenser, these additions are invaluable extras that can make life much easier with built-in filtration systems.
  • Technology: From WiFi connectivity to smart technology, there are a number of new, cutting-edge features that can simplify use and benefit the entire family. 
  • Price: We considered budget, since the cost of refrigerators can run the gamut from less than $1,000 to more than $3,500, depending on the model you choose.  

Before you choose the best refrigerator for your home, be sure to consider the size and type to ensure it is the right fit for your home.

What are the different types of refrigerators?

There are five main types of refrigerators:

  • French door refrigerator: The most popular style of refrigerator, French door refrigerators have  dual side-by-side doors. 
  • Bottom-freezer refrigerator: A bottom-freezer refrigerator puts the refrigerator on top, with the freezer on the bottom for a wider finish.
  • Top-freezer refrigerator: This is the exact opposite, with the refrigerator located on the bottom and the freezer on top. 
  • Side-by-side refrigerator: This involves a freezer and refrigerator positioned side by side.
  • Counter-depth refrigerator: These refrigerators are not as deep as the average refrigerator, instead shaped taller or wider for a more custom look.

Consider the size and style of your kitchen before you decide which is the best refrigerator for you.

How long do refrigerators last?

Refrigerators generally last between 10 and 20 years, depending on use. Most experts recommend replacement over repair after a fridge ages over 10 years, as technology improves each year in greater energy efficiency. 

Are there alternatives worth considering?

The five models on our list are far from the only models available today, so here are a few that almost made our list of the best refrigerators.

Frigidaire FFHB2750TS: A family-worthy refrigerator

 $2,114.99 at Best Buy

Samsung RS27T5200SR/AA: A side-by-side alternative

 $1,399 at Samsung

Big Chill Beverage Fridge: A retro mini fridge for small spaces

 $1,995 at Big Chill

While outfitting your kitchen, check out our picks for the best mini fridges and the best countertop ovens

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

