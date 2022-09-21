/>
Crumpled clothes? The best travel steamers release every wrinkle

Luggage can crease your clothing, especially if you travel often. Dissolve winkles fast with the best travel steamers, so you'll look sleek and confident everywhere you go.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

When you're on the road, wrinkles shouldn't ruin the stylish outfits you've packed. The newest steamers are compact enough to slip in your suitcase. Avoid stress and stay pressed with the best travel steamers for dissolving wrinkles on the go. After all, clean pleats and sleek lines are the ultimate accessory. If you invest in your wardrobe and self-care routine, consider buying the best travel steamer -- your future self will thank you.

We analyzed the best travel steamers on the market to find the best option for your budget and needs -- whether you need to steam a silky dress or fix your pleated pants before work.

Also: Traveling soon? Pack smarter with our favorite luggage sets

Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam 2-in-1 Garment Steamer

Best travel steamer overall
A man steaming a pair of trousers along the seam.
Conair
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Functions as steamer and iron
  • Safety shut-off feature
  • Accessories included
cons
  • Pricey
  • Small water tank
More Details

Features: Dimensions: 12.4" x 7.24" x 7.09" | Warranty: Limited 2-year  | Attachments: Delicates bonnet, creaser for pleats, 2-in-1 silicone band, bristle brush

The Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam 2-in-1 Garment Steamer smooths every crease when you're on the road. When vertical, the unit functions as a steamer, but you can reorient the device horizontally to iron out deep wrinkles from your clothes. The steamer heats up in 10 seconds and features four steam settings, so you can polish your most delicate and durable fabrics. 

Plus, the 8.5oz water tank lasts for up to 10 minutes of continuous steaming. No need to worry if you rush out the door, because the unit automatically turns off when placed on a flat surface due the integrated Smart Sensor Safety Feature. The Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam 2-in-1 also includes bonus accessories: A delicates bonnet, pleat creaser, 2-in-1 silicone band, and bristle brush. What's not to love?

Beautural Steamer for Clothes

Best compact travel steamer
Image of a woman using a steamer on pink baby clothing.
EverSonic
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Easy to use
  • Fantastic steam output
  • Auto shut-off feature
cons
  • Limited return window
More Details

Features: Dimensions: 10.7" x 6"x 4.3" | Attachments: Lint brush, soft brush, creaser | Capacity: 8.79oz

The Beautural Steamer for Clothes is compact and easy to transport no matter where you're heading. The steamer heats up in just 30 seconds and offers 15 minutes of uninterrupted steaming. The 8.79oz water tank also features a detachable, leak- and spill-proof design to keep your items sleek and dry. Plus, the cord rotates 360 degrees, so you'll never trip over twisted wires.

For safety, the steamer will automatically shut off if the device becomes too hot, or when it remains unused for eight minutes. The Beautural steamer can safely steam various fabrics, even curtains and upholstered furniture. To ensure seamless use, the device comes with three attachments: A lint brush, soft brush, and creaser.

Black+Decker Easy Garment Steamer

Best budget travel steamer
Image of a woman steaming button down shirts using Black+Decker Easy Garment Steamer.
Target
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Lightweight
  • Compact
  • Efficient
cons
  • Users report leaking and inconsistent heat
More Details

Specs: Dimensions: 7.36" x 3.70" x 8.15" | Warranty: Limited 2-year | Weight: 3.5lbs

Built with a wide steam head, the Black+Decker Easy Garment Steamer allows you to quickly steam a large surface area. The body of this device is smaller than most other steamers, so it's the perfect size for travel, whether you're flying across the world or driving a few doors down. The straightforward design features an easy-to-fill tank that uses a simple twist-to-lock lid. Plus, a "Max Fill" line ensures you add the perfect amount of water, even when you're in a rush.

The Black+Decker Easy Garment Steamers preheats in 80 seconds, and the comfortable design makes steaming a breeze. Although this model isn't the most powerful steamer on the market, it gets the job done for a fraction of the price.

iSteam Steamer for Clothes

Best dual-purpose travel steamer
Image of iSteam Steamer with blurred background image of modern laundry room.
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Lightweight
  • Ergonomic
  • Quick preheat
cons
  • Lacks power for heavy fabric
  • May leak
More Details

Specs: Dimensions: 9.13" x 6.38" x 4.41" | Warranty: 3-year | Attachments: Dusting brush

Weighing only 1.2lbs, the iSteam Steamer for Clothes is a portable handheld steamer that's easy to use and even easier to transport. The device preheats 120mL of water in just 25 seconds, and offers 10 minutes of continuous steaming on a single tank. The steamer is even self-cleaning, thanks to a Nano-Polymer Filter that purifies water and prevents tank calcification inside the unit. 

The iSteam Steamer for Clothes also features special safeguards, including Spill-Proof Technology and the Automatic Safety Shutdown System. The Electronic Pump System even prevents leaking, so you can steam upside down if it suits your fancy. Plus, the device comes with a bonus dusting brush.

Rowenta X-Cel Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer

Best ergonomic travel steamer
Image of a steamer overlayed on a wrinkled button down shirt.
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Two steam levels
  • Quick preheat
  • Powerful
cons
  • May leak
  • Pricey
More Details

Specs: Dimensions: 8" x 6" x 11" | Attachments: Fabric brush, lint pad, steam bonnet | Capacity: 7oz

The Rowenta X-Cel Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer is a powerful device that harnesses 1600 watts. The steamer only requires 40 seconds to preheat, with two steam levels to choose from: Turbo and Delicate. The small tank holds only 7oz of water, but it provides up to ten minutes of continuous steaming.

The steamer's heated metal faceplate is a built-in iron, which ensures no wrinkle gets by unpressed. The versatile device can smooth delicate silk or tackle heavy fabric, ready to take on all your wrinkle needs. Plus, the Rowenta X-Cel Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer includes various attachments, including a fabric brush, steam bonnet, door hook, and crease attachment.  

What is the best travel steamer?

The Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam 2-in-1 Garment Steamer wins our pick for best overall travel steamer, thanks to its dual function as a steamer and iron. However, it's slightly expensive. Compare options with this overview of ZDNET's favorite travel steamers:

Best travel steamer

Price

Dimensions

Attachments

Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam 2-in-1 Garment Steamer

$69.00

12.4" x 7.24" x 7.09"

Delicates bonnet, creaser, silicone band, bristle brush

Beautural Steamer for Clothes

$32.97

10.7" x 6"x 4.3"

Lint brush, soft brush, creaser 

Black+Decker Easy Garment Steamer

$15.32

7.36" x 3.70" x 8.15"

N/A

iSteam Steamer for Clothes

$61.00

9.13" x 6.38" x 4.41" 

Detachable dusting brush 

Rowenta X-Cel Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer

$55.99

8" x 6" x 11"

Fabric brush, lint pad, steam bonnet

Which is the right travel steamer for you?

To help you find the best travel steamer for your next trip, here are our expert recommendations. Consider your priorities -- is weight or size most important to you? Or are you looking for an affordable steamer that won't break the bank? We break down the features so you can make the best choice for your budget and needs.

Choose this travel steamer...

If you want/are...

Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam 2-in-1 Garment Steamer

A reliable pick with excellent performance 

Beautural Steamer for Clothes

A steamer that fits in every suitcase

Black+Decker Easy Garment Steamer

The most affordable travel steamer 

iSteam Steamer for Clothes

Extra safeguards for steaming on the go

Rowenta X-Cel Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer

A versatile steamer for every fabric

How did we choose these travel steamers?

In our search for the best travel steamers, we considered several important factors: 

  • Wattage: Wattage measures how powerful a steamer is. If you need to release wrinkles from heavy fabric, a travel steamer with high wattage will be your best bet.

  • Preheat time: Seconds count when you're in a hurry, so we considered the preheat time of each travel steamer -- you've got wrinkles to release and no time to waste.

  • Size: If you're traveling by plane, you'll need to consider airline restrictions for luggage size and weight. We searched for lightweight, compact travel steamers that won't push your suitcase over the limit.

  • Cost: Budget is always an important factor when you're preparing for a trip. We looked for affordable travel steamers that won't break the bank, so you can arrive looking sleek, even after a red-eye.

Do travel steamers work?

When you buy the right travel steamer, you can easily and quickly remove wrinkles from clothing no matter where you are. These devices use steam to heat up fabric, so you can smooth out creases big and small. If you want to look well-kept, prepare for wrinkles with a compact, portable steamer.

Are travel steamers easy to pack?

Travel steamers are meant to be portable, so they are often lightweight and designed to fit comfortably in a travel bag or suitcase. If you want a small device, look for a steamer with a small water tank -- it will decrease the size of the steamer overall. However, a smaller water tank usually means a shorter continuous steam time.

How much do travel steamers cost?

The best travel steamers range in cost from around $15 to about $70, depending on the item you choose. You don't have the pay big bucks to get your hands on a quality travel steamer, so consider your priorities when choosing the best option for your budget and steaming needs.

Are there alternative travel steamers worth considering?

There are various travel steamers on the market, but every device is not created equal. In our search, we considered a few other options that almost made our list of best travel steamers. Here's our list of travel steamers that receive honorable mention:

While preparing for your next trip, consider our expert picks for the best carry-on luggage, the best travel tech gadgets, and the best travel pillows for your travel! 

