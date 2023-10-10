'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Save money on groceries during Amazon's October Prime Day - here's how
Amazon's October Prime Day is back in full swing. While you may have already browsed the e-commerce site for the best tech sales happening during Prime Big Deal Days, you should also look up your favorite groceries and other staples. There's another big way to save on food items: using Amazon Fresh for groceries.
Amazon Fresh is the company's grocery store that gives you access to thousands of your favorite food brands and items with the convenience of same-day delivery for Prime members. If Amazon Fresh isn't available in your area, Amazon also sells shelf-stable food and household items on its site, many of which are currently deeply discounted, and through its Whole Foods storefront.
The best ways to save on groceries during Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon Fresh is giving away $50 coupon to customers who spend over $100 on a Fresh order and use the code FRESH50 at checkout.
This is a great chance to save on your weekly grocery run or stock up on Halloween candy and pumpkin spice coffee creamer -- even diapers are 29% off.
Thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day, the Deals section in Amazon Fresh is stocked with coupons and sales. You can now save on your favorite foods, from yogurt and oat milk to soda and pantry staples.
These coupons are applied when you check out, so you won't see the discount in your cart until you reach the final confirmation page.
Aside from coupons, Amazon Fresh has a page reserved for product markdowns, and the deals are even better during October Prime Day.
Product markdowns include overstocked and seasonal products but also manufacturer and retailer discounts. So you can browse through the different categories and score up to 51% off on anything from cleaner sprays to sparkling water.
Unlike with coupons, markdown prices are as marked, so the final discounted price will be the one posted on the product page.
How do I shop on Amazon Fresh?
Amazon Fresh is Amazon's online grocery store with some physical stores in California, Illinois, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washinton State, Washington DC, and New Jersey.
To shop Amazon Fresh, go to the Amazon website or mobile app and choose Groceries from the menu at the top of the site. You'll have the option to shop from Fresh or Whole Foods; you can choose Fresh to take advantage of the Prime Big Deal Days savings -- but don't forget to check the wider Amazon site for other great grocery deals.