The Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo is now 41% off for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 deal alert: Get grilling for $150 less than the original price of this indoor grill, thanks to Amazon's sale.
allison-murray-2.jpg
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Person cooking eggs and bacon on an indoor grill
Ninja Foodi

It's the second day of Amazon Prime Day sales, which means there are still excellent deals to be had on pretty much everything. If you're specifically looking to upgrade your kitchen, Amazon currently has the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo for 41% off.

Get the benefits of a grill without stepping outdoors with this Ninja Foodie grill/griddle now on sale for $220. This grill has never had a lower price on Amazon, so now is the time to snag it for this great price.

Buy the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo (save $150)

 $220 at Amazon

This grill gets up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can perform a variety of cooking functions, including grilling, BBQ, air crisp, roast, bake, and broil. You can even use the flat-top BBQ griddle for cooking a whole platter of nachos, sandwiches, pancakes, and more. In addition, the grill comes with a smart thermometer with four smart protein settings and nine customizable doneness levels, depending on how you prefer your meats.

