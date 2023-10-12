The Roomba with a robotic arm is still $300 off after October Prime Day

Beth Mauder/ZDNET

If you're a Transformers fan, I present the Roomba Combo J7+. This robot vacuum and mop combination easily transitions from hard to soft floors by lifting the mop away from carpets with a retractable arm.

Also: The best October Prime Day deals still available: Last chance to save

The Combo J4+ is a self-emptying robot vacuum that is also smart enough to avoid obstacles on the floor, from dirty socks to pet waste, and you can now buy it at $799 (down from $1,099).

Its dual multisurface rubber brushes are effective at picking up small debris, dust, and hair that other robot vacuums can miss. The rubber brushes have no bristles to prevent hair tangles and ensure more consistent suction, making it a great fit for homes with kids and pets.

Review: Roomba Combo J7+: A 2-in-1 robot vacuum done (almost) right

The J4+'s small mopping pad and water tank make it more suitable for medium homes or mostly carpeted areas, as larger areas require refilling the water tank several times during a cleaning session. That being said, we can't knock its mopping performance: This Roomba features SmartScrub, a technology that mops back and forth with downward pressure to get rid of tough stains.

Even if the Prime Big Deal Days sale ended, the Roomba Combo J7+ is $300 off, available for $799 for a limited time.