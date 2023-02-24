Amazon

My favorite part about my morning routine isn't my (nonexistent) workout, but my cup of freshly brewed pour-over coffee. As a not-morning person, I struggle to get moving, so why would I crawl outside of my bed to start heating my water when I can invest in a smart electric kettle to do the heavy lifting for me? Cue my latest purchase today: the Govee Smart Electric Kettle, the smart appliance that's only $60 right now, saving me $20 with a coupon.

The smart kettle can handle temperatures from 104 degrees all the way up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and can heat up to 0.8 liters of water in less than five minutes. Because it's got 4 easy presets and a Keep Warm control, you can brew it straight to a preferred temperature, especially when it comes to certain teas that require a special brewing temp, maintaining the Keep Warm designated temp for up to two hours.

What ultimately drew me to this deal was that this kettle can actually schedule a time for it to start brewing thanks to the smart app. Waking up a bit later? Reschedule it in the smart app, and when you hop out of bed at 8:45 a.m. to start your 9 a.m. WFH routine, you can totally set it up for that. You can also use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to voice control its brewing.

The stainless steel tea kettle automatically shuts off when the water is dried out, and it comes with an NTC temp sensor to automatically stop when the water reaches your preferred temperature, too.

At $20 off with the clickable Amazon coupon, you can score this smart tea kettle for the same price that I just did. I have no clue when the deal will end, so it's best to add it to your cart sooner rather than later to score the savings. If you're on the fence, stay tuned, as I'll update with a full-on review once I've had a chance to test it for myself.