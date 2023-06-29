My favorite Dyson vacuum is $200 off ahead of Prime Day

Grab at Dyson V15 Detect at a discount on Amazon right now. Amazon

If you've been on the fence about upgrading your vacuum to a cordless option, now is a great time to do so: The excellent Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum -- the one with a laser that can reveal microscopic allergens, and measure how many particles it's picking up -- is currently almost $200 off on Amazon, ahead of Prime Day.

I splurged on a Dyson V15 Detect vacuum over a year ago, and it's been one of my favorite home purchases -- it's got a long battery life, and I love being able to see all of the gross things it's picking up. And with a toddler prone to throwing food and a constantly-shedding cat in the house, it's been a lifesaver to pull out of the closet at a moment's notice and not have to worry about plugging it in.

The Dyson is also super easy to empty, without getting any mess on yourself. I use it on carpet, hardwood, and tile floors, and it works great.

