Although there are numerous internet service providers out there, finding the best internet in your area can be tricky. Some providers won't be available at your location, and offerings can vary significantly for the ones that are.

Here's a quick-look comparison of our top picks for 2022's best internet providers for gaming.

AT&T Best for cheap fiber AT&T Features Fast speeds: Choose from speeds from 10Mbps to 940Mbps with discounted first-year pricing.

Reliable network: Latest reports from the FCC show that AT&T DSL speeds are over 86% accurate with 99% reliability for fiber.

Great support: User reviews praise AT&T for their friendly, helpful, and patient representatives. Among fiber providers, AT&T offers cheaper plans with no data caps and several price levels. Plans range from 10Mbps to 940Mbps to easily accommodate simultaneous streaming for the many devices in your household. With a great offer for the gamers out there -- AT&T brings the speed. Stadia brings the game. Get 6 months of Stadia Pro with your new 5G smartphone or with AT&T Fiber. Claim free games and play on the go. Pros Reliable broadband

Super-fast fiber speeds

Excellent customer service Cons Minimum 12-month contract required

Xfinity Best for speeds Shutterstock Features A bundle-friendly provider: Xfinity gives you plenty of opportunities to bundle multiple services for extra savings.

Option for unlimited data: You will have to pay extra each month, but you can upgrade your plan to unlimited data.

Available nearly everywhere: Xfinity offers excellent accessibility with service to most U.S. zip codes. Xfinity is one of the nation's largest internet providers, offering speeds from 25Mbps all the way to 2000Mbps (2GB) with its cable and fiber internet plans. Xfinity off "Pro speeds for every gamer" -- The reflexes. The hand-eye coordination. The years of practice and refining of skills. Whether you're a fan or a pro competitor, games need superfast and reliable Internet. So get your squad together and go for the win with Xfinity. Pros Reliable and dependable service

Broad availability

Tons of room to bundle Cons Have to sign a contract for best prices

See at Frontier Frontier Best for cheap internet Shutterstock Features Multiple choices: Both DSL and fiber-optic internet is available through Frontier for your home internet service.

Extended DSL availability: Although fiber optic internet is limited to just a handful of states, DSL is available to most regions.

Price-for-Life: In addition to no contracts and no data overages, Frontier will lock in your pricing for life with its Price-for-Life option. Frontier gives limited options for fiber but excels in its DSL coverage. Speeds are not as fast as competitors, and you have to rent your equipment, but plans are on the cheaper end, and you have a range of options to choose from. Frontier offers a fast ping rate for fast-paced gaming. Ping rate measures how fast information is sent from your computer to game servers and back again -- a critical part of a smooth gaming experience. Internet speeds are important for online gaming, and ping rates are pivotal to combat latency issues. Pros No contracts

No data caps

Price-for-Life program Cons Limited fiber availability

Verizon Best for fiber internet Verizon Features Lightning-fast speeds: Verizon is known for super-fast speeds, reaching as high as 940 Mbps with its Fios Gigabit Connection plan.

Unlimited data: It's rare to see a big provider with such high speeds offer unlimited data with its plans, but Verizon does.

Tons of promotions: Verizon could give you $500 for transferring from another provider, as well as special introductory pricing and promotions. Verizon is not only a leader in fiber optic technology, but it boasts some of the very best customer services. You also have the ability to customize your plan when you bundle it with a TV. Verizon's secret weapon is their Fios Gigabit Connection -- fast, fiber-optic internet that minimizes lag and buffering. Unlike cable internet, where data travels over metallic lines and connectors that are more prone to corrosion from severe weather, fiber-optic networks deliver data by emitting light over hair-thin strands of optically pure glass. For gamers, that means fast, more reliable gaming with less lag and lower latency. With download speeds of up to 940Mbps, you can download a 100GB game in no time at all. And upload speeds of up to 880Mbps make it ideal for multiplayer, first-person shooter games, where even the slightest slow-down in ping rate can be the difference between life and death. Pros Some of the fastest speeds available

Superb customer service

Verizon Wireless customer discount Cons Hard to find coverage

See at Centurylink CenturyLink Best for price lock CenturyLink Internet Features Price-for-Life: CenturyLink lets you lock in your pricing with its Price-for-Life guarantee, so you don't have to worry about bill increases.

Cheaper pricing: CenturyLink gives you some of the same speeds as other providers but for several dollars less each month.

No contracts: Many customers appreciate the lack of contracts, allowing them to avoid cancellation fees if they find a better deal elsewhere. CenturyLink gives you reasonable speeds covering a wide variety of needs with no penalties for data limits. Customer service is lacking, but it's a worthwhile tradeoff to avoid contracts and termination fees for many customers. Pros Locked-in pricing with DSL plans

No contracts

No termination fees Cons Limited availability for Gig Fiber

See at Spectrum Spectrum Best for cable internet Shutterstock Features Contract buyout: Spectrum will help you switch over to its services with a $500 credit when you purchase a new internet plan.

No data caps: Stream without worries thanks to no data caps on Spectrum internet plans.

Reliable speeds: Spectrum delivers faster and more reliable speeds than other providers like AT&T. Spectrum is known for its internet, cable TV, and phone service, making it easy to bundle for cheaper billing. It's available in 43 states with speeds up to 940Mbps for an all-around great pick. The thing about Spectrum's internet plans is that they are well-suited to both the casual and the professional gamer. The provider's internet plans offer speeds up to 200Mbps, which can be upgraded to 400Mbps if you choose the provider's Internet Ultra plan. But more importantly, the provider offers unlimited data with all of its internet plans. That means that you can download, play, and even stream games without worrying about data overages. If you live in a coverage area, you may also be able to subscribe to the provider's Internet Gig plan, reaching speeds of up to 940Mbps Pros No contracts

Available in most areas

Excellent customer service Cons Can get pricey

RCN Best for no data caps Shutterstock Features Expanding fiber coverage: RCN fiber internet is not yet available in all service areas, but it's especially prevalent in NYC, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

High customer satisfaction: RCN delivers more personalized customer service and support for your internet plan as a smaller provider.

There are no limits on streaming: RCN does not cap your internet usage, so you can stream all of your favorites without worrying about a higher bill. RCN may have a limited service area, but its pricing is some of the most competitive among internet service providers. Its fiber network is slowly increasing, but for now, service is mostly limited to larger metropolitan areas. RCN's fiber-rich internet delivers Gig-speed internet no matter what high-bandwidth activity you choose. What's this mean for you is faster internet speeds, drastically reduced bandwidth, and more reliable gameplay -- when compared to cable. Pros Affordable pricing

Fast fiber-optic speeds

Unlimited streaming Cons Minimal service area

Limited bundling options

See at Allconnect Viasat Best for satellite internet Shutterstock Features Widespread coverage: Viasat covers 98% of the country, giving coverage to rural and less-populated areas that normally have a hard time finding internet coverage.

Unlimited data available with certain plans: Viasat won't cap your data with some plans.

Free installation: It's not easy installing a satellite, so Viasat will do it for you and without any cost when you sign a contract. With Viasat, speeds are limited, but service is far more widespread than most other cable or fiber optic internet providers. You have to commit to a contract, but you get unlimited data with some plans, saving you money in the long run. Pros Unlimited data with some plans

Can bundle with DIRECTV for discounts

Expanded satellite networks Cons Has slower speeds than most providers

Cox Communications Best for average speeds Shutterstock Features Affordable speeds: Cox doesn't make you pay for speeds you don't need, offering cheap internet plans with slower speeds for light users.

Happy customers: Cox customers rate the company highly for its customer service and support, which isn't easy to find in this industry.

Panoramic WiFi app: Cox gives you greater control of your internet with its Panoramic WiFi, which mimics mesh wifi for better internet coverage throughout your home. Cox is only available in a small percentage of the country, but its customers speak highly of the service and support that they receive. A wide range of internet plans is available, making it a great choice for both heavy and minimal streaming. Cox launched Elite Gamer, a service that improves the connection between game servers and players across its internet network by as much as 32%. A perfect service for the passionate gamer. The service doesn't actually deliver more internet bandwidth, as measured in megabit-per-second download speeds. Rather, it improves the response time, or latency, which matters more to those who play highly interactive games like online shooters. Cox serves more than 6 million homes in 18 states, and this kind of tech could help it hang onto its hardcore customers who can't live with subpar internet connections. Pros Wide range of plans

Budget-friendly plans for lighter usage

Excellent customer service Cons More expensive than other providers

What is the best internet provider for gaming? AT&T Fiber is ZDNet's top pick. But one size doesn't fit all, so refer to our handy chart below to see how AT&T compares to its competitors by availability, bandwidth, ACSI rating, and monthly price. Internet provider Availability Bandwidth ACSI rating Monthly prices starting at AT&T Fiber, DSL 0.2Mbps - 940Mbps 68 $39.99 Xfinity Fiber, Cable 15Mbps - 2000Mbps 66 $24.99 Frontier Fiber, DSL 6Mbps - 940Mbps 55 $27.99 Verizon Fiber, DSL 100Mbps - 940Mbps 73 $39.99 CenturyLink Fiber, DSL 10Mbps - 940Mbps 63 $45 Spectrum Cable 100Mbps - 940Mbps 63 $49.99 RCN Fiber, Cable 10Mbps - 940Mbps Not rated $19.99 Viasat Satellite 12Mbps - 100Mbps Not rated $30 Cox Fiber, Cable 10 Mbps – 1,000 Mbps 61 $29.99

Which internet provider is right for you and your gaming needs? Check availability Not all companies are available everywhere. While companies like Viasat and AT&T are known for their wide availability, other internet service providers like Suddenlink, Cox, Frontier and Verizon FiOS are harder to find in some areas of the U.S. Before you shop for internet plans, research which internet service providers service your home address. The best speed for internet gaming People frequently talk about fast internet speeds, but what does that mean exactly? When you shop for internet plans, you should consider different factors like the appropriate internet speed and download versus upload speeds. Both of these will determine how quickly and smoothly your internet works, just as the type of internet you use will also affect your internet's performance. You can also increase your internet speed by switching to fiber from cable internet. Study pricing The cost for high-speed internet can vary significantly, depending on which plan you choose. Providers can vary significantly in their pricing for similar speeds, and others may specialize in certain types of internet, like cable or fiber optic. Be sure to consider any hidden costs that can impact your overall pricing, especially after any promotional periods end. Equipment recommended When you purchase an internet service plan, there is some additional equipment that you may need for your internet to work properly, including these. Modem: Your modem, typically rented through your internet service provider, will connect your devices to the internet through your cable, fiber or phone line.

Router: To power your home with internet access, you can either purchase your own or rent one with your internet plan.

Cables: Most of the cables you will need will come with your router so you can connect all of your devices. Consider bundling Many internet service providers also offer other services, such as home or wireless phone service or TV packages. When you bundle multiple services, you can enjoy the convenience of a single provider with easier and cheaper billing. The best internet bundles can save you a ton of money on your phone, internet, and TV bills each month. Look for flexible contracts Another point to consider is whether your internet service provider requires a contract. Some providers will require that you commit to a contract in order to benefit from discounted pricing. If you are happy with your provider or don't have a lot of other options, this could be a way to get cheaper pricing, but typically, there are price increases that come later once the promotional period ends.

How did we choose these internet providers for gaming? To find the best internet providers for gaming, we analyzed the country's leading internet providers based on criteria like: Internet speeds

Price

Availability

Customer service

What is Mbps? Mbps is a unit of measurement that is used to express broadband speeds. It stands for megabits per second and can also be expressed as MB or Mbits p/s.

How many Mbps do I need for online gaming? If you're looking for bare minimums, Xfinity recommends 3 Mbps per second, but more is generally better.

What is latency in gaming? Latency, also called a ping, is how long it takes for data to go from your gaming device to the server and back. Higher latency means the game is less responsive. It is measured in milliseconds.

Does internet speed affect ping? The faster your internet speed, the better the ping (or latency) of your gaming. While you want a higher internet speed, you want a lower ping because that means data is reaching your gaming console that much faster.

Is a credit check required for internet services? It is standard practice for internet service providers to perform a credit check so they can ensure that you will be able to pay your bill each month.

What is the cheapest internet provider for gaming? Ultimately, the cheapest internet plan for you will depend on where you live and what internet speeds you need for your home. That said, RCN and Xfinity offer some of the cheapest starting prices we've seen.