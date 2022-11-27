'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Tired of poor Wi-Fi connectivity in your home? Then consider the Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system, which is on sale for $194 -- or 35% off the regular $299 price --- for a three-pack of access points. That's enough to cover 4,500 square feet in delicious Wi-Fi 6.
If you're not familiar, a mesh Wi-Fi system uses multiple access points to cover your home with wireless internet. Unlike network extenders, which can cut your speeds in half, a mesh system retains your connection's full bandwidth and all but eliminates Wi-Fi dead zones.
The Eero 6+ shares a lot of the same features as the Eero Pro 6E (which is also on sale), but is more affordable.
Each Eero 6+ node covers 1,500 square feet, has two gigabit ports, and offers speeds up to 1 gigabit per second. In addition to improved speed and Wi-Fi connectivity, Eero's optional Eero Plus yearly subscription provides some useful features. You'll gain parental controls, ad blocking, and turn the Eero into a miniature firewall, blocking malware and other threats. Eero Plus is $100 a year, but again, you don't have to sign up for it.
I've personally tested every Eero system in the company's lineup, and while the Eero Pro 6E is my personal pick because I can take advantage of my network's full speed, I found the Eero 6+ to be the best mesh Wi-Fi system for most. It offers a gigabit connection, easy setup and maintenance, and it's very affordable. A statement that's even more accurate thanks to this Cyber Monday deal.